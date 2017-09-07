If there’s one thing America does well, it’s fast food. There’s no denying that for better or worse, we are the undisputed kings of tasty and unhealthy treats. Everyone has their favorite fast food joint, and today we are going to share with you what we think are the top 6 fast food restaurants in America.

Let’s get started.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out burger was the first drive through fast food restaurant in California. They first opened their doors in 1948, and like most other fast food restaurants at the time they had a very small menu.

While other restaurants decided to expand and diversify their menu to ensure customers had the choice they demanded, In-N-Out burger decided to stay true to their roots. To this day they only have around 5 or 6 items on their menu, they only do burgers and fries – but they do them well.

All their ingredients are fresh and organic (and are locally sourced to each one of their restaurants). They represent the pinnacle of quality for fast food. Their food isn’t cheap compared to some of the bigger chains, but golly gosh it’s good.

Five Guys

Five guys have some of the most loyal customers in the world. Their devoted admirers sometimes resemble a cult with their almost obsessive devotion to the mega chain. Like In-N-Out burger, they are a company that basically only deals in high-quality burgers (but you’ll find a few more things on the menu at Five Guys).

They cook all of their fries in peanut oil which has understandably angered those with peanut allergies. However, for the rest of us, it’s a blessing – because we can confidently say they have some of the best fast food fries in the country.

Burger King

We can already feel the division that the inclusion of Burger King on this list is going to create. They are almost seen as Mc Donald’s tier fast food, but we feel differently.

Burger King may not have the supreme quality of Five Guys and In-N-Out, but there is no denying that they make a pretty good burger. Their flame grilled taste has become a signature of their brand and is enjoyed by millions of Americans each year.

They are a brand that has gone down the super-sized corporation route and has achieved global dominance (yet are still dwarfed by Mc Donald’s). You’re never far away from a Burger King restaurant, and they are all very reasonably priced (compared to the other entries on this list).

The pretty darn good taste of their food combined with great value and local convenience is what has earned them a spot on our list.

Chipotle

Chipotle managed to earn a name for themselves by combining the freshest ingredients with traditional Mexican recipes (tweaked for the US market). They are arguably one of the most popular chains in the country.

Their hardcore customers were known for “hacking the menu” back in the restaurants early days. They would order a variety of things and assemble them into a custom creation that would make anyone’s mouth water. They have had a few health and safety scares in recent times, but they seem to have bounced back stronger than ever with few customers being put off by the negative press.

Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A have taken the country by storm over the past decade or so. Their amazing combination of juicy fried chicken breasts on freshly baked buns (lashed with butter and garnished with dill pickles) is a recipe for success.

The company is possibly best known for its strict opening hours. The owner of the company is devout to his faith and refuses to let his stores open on Sundays. Sit outside a Chick-Fil-A restaurant on a Sunday and you’ll see streams of people arriving (and promptly leaving) with disappointed faces after forgetting about the no Sundays rule.

But despite this, their customers remain loyal, and most of the ones who missed out on Sunday will probably return on Monday.