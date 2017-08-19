The Top Five Things Entrepreneurs Will Learn at The National Black MBA Association® and Prospanica® 2017 Annual Conference & Exposition

The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA)® and Prospanica® will be presenting the 2017 Annual Conference & Exposition in Philadelphia, PA, September 26 – 30, 2017. Entrepreneurs looking to take their careers to the next level will find the Conference filled with exciting and inspirational sessions all week to help grow their businesses.

Below are the top five things entrepreneurs will learn at the 2017 Annual Conference & Exposition:

1. "How to Make Your Side Hustle Your Main Hustle" featuring Demetria Lucas D'Oyley

If you find yourself spending more time on a passion project than your full-time job, maybe it's time to make the switch. This session will teach you how to create a transition plan to become your own boss.

2. How to Overcome Your Fear of Entrepreneurship featuring Ahmad Islam

Historically, startups endeavors have been attacked for their lack of diversity. Making the leap from a steady paycheck to start your own business can be a terrifying concept. This session will cover best practices to ensure you’re setting yourself up for success and moreover, help entrepreneurs to overcome ownership fears.

3. The Ins and Outs of Franchising featuring Christopher Conner

Franchises can offer a big upside for aspiring entrepreneurs, including the weight of a big-name brand. Dive into the details of opening and operating a franchise.

4. The Key to Building a Real Estate Empire featuring Michael Russell

We all know real estate is a hot investment vehicle, but what exactly do you need to know and do to start your investment portfolio? This session will discuss identifying opportunities, diversifying risks and creating an enviable real estate empire.

5. Success in a Sharing Economy featuring Les Matthews

Uber, Airbnb - What's next? Utilizing excess capacity in the next great revolution. Learn how to leverage a shared economy for you and your company.