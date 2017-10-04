The top six reasons I shouldn’t be offended by racism.

A few weeks ago I had a conversation about race in the United States. After about an hour of (somewhat) polite conversation about the concepts of white privilege, flags and statues and reparations, I broke my rule about mixing fun and hyper-political conversation and expressed my opinion.

And then I remembered why I don’t do that anymore.

I don’t want to recall all the messy volley and counter-volleys in the conversation. To be honest, we covered only five or six facets of this very complicated and inexhaustible issue our country faces every day. Nothing said was shocking or offensive, yet one idea emerged leaving me with a bruised and regretful heart.

I shouldn’t be offended.

I can debate about issues of race all I want, but I shouldn’t be offended, and as far as I can tell, there are six reasons I shouldn’t take racism personally.

Because I have it so good:

“Liz you are so successful! Everyone loves you. Look at how much money you make. How many opportunities you have. The number of promotions you have probably had to turn down. You didn’t grow up in a “broken home.” Your dad and mom are also successful. In fact, you shouldn’t feel bad, you should feel good. You are proof racism doesn’t exist.”

Growing up, my father worked at a college that only allowed “Norwegian Lutherans” to be president. He went to a church that informed him after 10 years of sermons, he wouldn’t be preaching as often because “they couldn’t understand his accent.” My childhood crush told me his parents didn’t want us to date because of the color of my skin but we could be friends. Claiming my success as proof racism is waning, implies those who have less success are less deserving. You also mistakenly think my success reveals a lack of barriers. Instead, ask yourself how much further I might have gotten if the playing field was truly level.

Know this, I experience racism every day. My smile comes from gratitude, not my racism-free environment.

Because it’s not in my town:

“Aren’t you glad you live safe and sound up north in Des Moines? It’s such a progressive city and we are happy that you don’t have to wake up to white nationalists every day. Whew.”

When I woke up to news white nationalists had descended on Charlottesville to constitutionally express their opinions, I didn’t feel it was happening in another town. The anxiety and disappointment I felt for my country wasn’t imagined. We don’t have fences with locked gates at the border of each state. Anything happening a few hundred miles drive from my home exists in my backyard.

Know this: if it is happening there, it is sure to show up here. It’s only a matter of time.

Because it’s not my people:

“Why are you upset? Indians are considered smart and upwardly mobile. This problem is not even with black people or Mexican-Americans. It’s only the criminal element. The illegals.”

To be sure, the rub between the law enforcement and minorities is not experienced as deeply for East Indians. I never thought I would live to see an Indian in an altercation with the police. That all ended in 2015 when I watched a video of an Alabama police officer in body-slam a 57-year old Indian gentleman, leaving him partially paralyzed. Somehow, his slow shuffles were considered threatening (you probably see Indians walk around your neighborhood periodically) and he was mistaken for a potentially dangerous individual.

Know this: it may not be my immediate problem but it is my fight. Judging ourselves by our otherness is a dangerous problem that grows like water spreading across a counter. It’s worst in the center but it will go as far as it can and it touches all of us, including you, every day.

Because I benefit from it:

Jokingly said: “well you are a human resources dream, aren’t you. They can check at least two boxes by hiring you!”

This particular statement is not often expressed in my presence. In case you didn’t recognize it, this is racism. The statement could also be true. I’m sure I have benefitted at times from my status as a non-white and female, at least in the early stages of the hiring process and then again as I am chosen for that next opportunity. Never mind I am a smart, ambitious, driven and hard working individual. This idea will show up whether I like it or not, in every career decision between my fellow citizen and me.

I don’t have any idea how to get around it, but know this: until people are giving opportunities equally so every “type” of person is represented at every opportunity, looks like this one is here to stay. And yes, it kind of offends me. Want to race?

Because it’s not so big. Because it used to be worse.

“I was around when racism was bad. You can sit wherever you like. You can marry whomever you love. You don’t fear the blast of a fire hose or the sting of tear gas. What could be so bad now?”

Translate: suck it up buttercup. Be grateful you can enjoy the same water fountain that I do. I am grateful. I am thankful every time I get on stage. I humbly marvel at the changing times that me, an Indian woman, is asked to speak in front of a sea of (primarily) white faces. That happened because someone stood up and spoke on behalf of a future filled with promise. But while it is better, it is not good enough. We can do better. I should not have to open graphic design tool, Canva to search endlessly for brown hands and faces to put into my graphics for my brown client. My mixed-race child should not be asked whether he is Mexican and I should not have to warn my sons not to frequent college bars after midnight for fear a drunken football player hopped up on vitriol, takes it out on my sweet boy’s face.

Know this: Times are certainly better. But I’m wondering why it’s good enough for you to argue against progress.

Because it happened on Facebook.

“Half that stuff is designed to just get you upset anyway. Don’t pay any attention to it.”

Scrolling through my feed, an image crumpled flyer tucked into the windshield of a car. “Missing: A future for white children.” I felt a chill not experienced since my seventh grade research paper about the KKK. Recruitment is a sign of organization and ambition. Racial mixing as genocidal agenda. Wanting more people to think like you and hate me. I couldn’t help myself, typing the website into my search engine and there it was. Images of white hands and blonde children with icy blue eyes. No multi-racial society can be a healthy society. Sure it’s happening on Facebook.

But know this: as long as it’s in my feed, it’s happening to me. And it’s coming for me.

I’m not really offended. I’m just aware. And until you fully comprehend the poisonous impact this racially motivated thinking has on our culture, I will hold the torch for you. I’ll be unhappy for both of us. This feeling you want me to disengage from, is not just on behalf of Indian-Americans, or brown people, or all people who aren’t white. This feeling I have is on behalf of humans.

Because if it is happening to me, it’s happening to all of us.

Because alienated and divisive people create more people that feel alienated and divided.

Because I care how it makes you feel too.

I don’t want to define myself by such an arbitrary thing. I see myself as a mother, a daughter, a friend, a community member, a mother, a coach, a speaker. I desire to create a culture that creates room for all cultures. No, I don’t want to encourage terrorism and no I don’t want to eradicate our differences. I want to use them, to grow together, to depend on each other and to become stronger.

How do we get there? I don’t fully comprehend the end steps to nirvana but I know that the first steps to the promise land don’t begin with denial and angry dialogue.

It begins with listening. Empathy. Kindness. And Self-protectiveness. Not protection of the individual, but of the human experience.

Here is a list of what truly offends me:

I am offended that you can’t see what this country was founded on: people coming from another place to begin a new life.

I am offended you can’t see this divisiveness has NEVER helped our culture.

I am offended you don’t want to see my fear and you deny it.

I am offended you want to stop making it better.

I am offended you want to politicize my heart, because it sometimes hurts to be me.

The reality is, you should be offended by racism. You are better than that. You don’t need to argue. You need to listen. I’m not just talking to you. I’m talking to the guy behind you too. And that lady over there.

Because once you listen, you will understand that I’m not offended because I’m an Indian-American. You will be offended as well. Because we are human.

Liz is an adventure speaker, most recently climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro and competing in the Iowa Strongman Games. She has authored several best selling books, Curry Up, an ethnic cookbook, The 180 Life, and 20 Beautiful Women. Her work has been ranked in Buzzfeed and reviewed by the Huffington Post. Liz created and hosted Life Dare, an Emmy-nominated television show. She blogs for Huffington Post and She Knows. She is a skilled story-teller and teacher, using her personal and professional experiences to create powerful personal development and team building strategies.