The Top Ten Weird Beers Around the World

There’s the German purity law (i.e. beer must only contain water, malt, yeast and hops), and then there’s the complete anarchy of modern beer making – no ingredient is safe, no palate will be spared. During Lonely Planet’s quest to find the coolest breweries around the world for our newly-released Global Beer Tour, we came upon some truly bizarre drinks. If you think adding some citrus and spice to a brew is radical, the beers below may be a bit too much to swallow. Here are the top ten beers that spit in the face of convention, and occasionally into their own drinks...

©Lonely Planet

ROCKY MOUNTAIN OYSTER STOUT

(Wynkoop Brewing Company, USA)

The oysters in question here are actually bull’s testicles. Let that sink in for a minute… just as the testicles did into the mash for this beer. This heavy-duty stout deserves a mention, if only for the cojones required to tell your marketing department that you’re brewing with genitals.

© 2013 Takeshi Tanaka/Getty

CHICHA

(South America, or Dogfish Head, USA)

This traditional alcoholic beverage hails from South America, made from maize that’s chewed, spat and collected to form a fermentable mash. Dogfish Head brewery tried its hand at this, with the staff contributing to the masticated corn base. The resulting drink was a limited release, but you just know someone, somewhere, will try again…

©Alex Spatari/Getty

AECHT SCHLENKERLA RAUCHBIER MÄRZEN

(Schlenkerla, Germany)

Despite the call-out to the German Purity Laws, don’t think it’s just modern ales that can take you to the weird side. Try this German smoked wheat beer on for size. You’ll swear a smoked pig was liquefied – big, chewy and kind of challenging (not unlike the beer’s name).

©xuanhuongho/Shutterstock

MARRICKVILLE PORK ROLL

(Batch Brewing Co, Australia)

From a suburb of Sydney known for its strong Vietnamese community comes a beer that wears its local heart on its weird sleeve. A Vietnamese Pork Roll complete with processed pork meats, coriander, carrot and chilli has donated its ingredients to this beer — and tastes exactly like you’d expect it to!

©Lonely Planet

CHOCOLATE LOBSTER

(Dogfish Head, USA)

Chocolate, lobster and beer fans suffer no longer. Finally, you can gulp down all three flavors in one place. Sadly this beer, which comes with a shellfish allergy warning, is not a traveller. You’ll have to head to the Dogfish Head headquarters to experience this rich, velvety, oceanic pour.

©EcoPrint/Shutterstock

SNAKE VENOM

(Brewmeister, Scotland)

One of the less literal beers on our list, this brew gets its bite from its unusually high alcohol content. While most beer comes in at around 5% alcohol, Snake Venom hisses in the face of convention by being 67% alcohol. No session ale, a single shot of the spirit-like concoction should be enough.

©John Lee/Lonely Planet

SRIRACHA STOUT

(Rouge USA)

Some beer makers seem intent on inventing a concoction that no one has ever asked for. Stout plus garlic-chilli sauce? Um … sure, love to. Said no-one. But you’re not anyone and you’re going to put this on the bucket list. Dark, rich and genuinely spicy, it has a good chance to take your breath away.

©davidpstephens/Shutterstock

HVALUR 2

( Brugghús Steðja, Iceland)

There might be a theme developing, but let’s cut to the chase. This is a beer brewed with sheep-dung smoked whale’s testicles. There’s no other way to say it. It is apparently smoky and it’s unquestionably weird – but we recommend you #SaveTheWhales and give this one a pass.

©william cho/Getty Images

KRIEK

(Brouwerij Lindemans, Belgium)

Take your Lambic beers (that is, fermented with wild yeasts, usually Belgian) up a notch with the addition of fruit. This classic cherry version is another entrant that has history rather than contemporary styling on its side. It’s an acquired taste for some, tart and sour, but try it on a hot summer day — you’ll come around.

©Karl Allgaeuer/Shutterstock

BLACK TRUFFLE BEER

(Moody Tongue, USA)

For the beer drinker with deep pockets comes this funky, truffle-infused Pilsner that was designed to accompany, you guessed it, truffle dishes. Difficult to justify maybe, but if you’ve got it, flaunt it.