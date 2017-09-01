The Topic of Change and the Renaming of Schools

Change.

A six letter word, that affects people in the most prolific way. This is a word that makes people uncomfortable, scared, excited, nervous, and thrilled. However, there are two versions of change. There is change for the better, and for the worst. See, the difference is that one leads to progression and the other leads to regression.

NOW, LETS TALK ABOUT IT.

When it comes to the removal of the confederate flag, confederate statues, or the renaming of schools that are named after confederate generals, there seem to be mixed feelings across the board.

On one hand, some feel like "It's history, we can't change it." "We need to be focused on other things," "Why is it such a big deal now, the name has been that for (x amount of years),"A name change isn't going to get rid of hatred," etc.

And on the other hand, "This confederate general fought for the continued enslavement of human beings," "It's about time they changed the name," "It's a step in the right direction," etc.

I've also read the comment. "It's just a name!"

I must admit this comment bothered me but I quickly realized that a lot of people underestimate the power of a name. A name is how people are identified and whether you realize it or not a particular name can carry a lot of clout, it can bring about fear, it can be a remembrance of pain or success.

LETS BE HONEST.

When you hear or see the name Hitler. What do you think of?

When you see or hear the name Martin Luther King Jr. What do think of?

When you see or hear your name, what do you think of?

See, the name of a person is how they are identified and the actions of that person speaks to who they are.

Dare I say, names are important.

NOW.

I attended Robert E. Lee High School. I was actively involved on campus, I made friends there, I have good and bad memories to go along with my high school experience, just like every other person who has attended High School.

HONESTLY.

Do I want the school name to change?

-Yes.

Why?

-Because of what this individual represented. Because his actions speaks to the person that he was. He fought for human beings to continue to be seen and be treated as property. So yes, I want the name to be changed. Yes, I would prefer his name not to be on my high school diploma, and yes, my high schools alma mater should no longer say "Robert E. Lee we raise our voices in praise of your name."

You ask, "What will the changing of the name do?"

-Well, It's a step toward progression. The goal is unity, peace, and love and although, this may seem minuscule, insignificant, or not worth the time, healing comes in many forms and at different times. And this may be the form and this may be the time.

You ask, "What about the other things that need to change?"

-Those things will be addressed as we begin to open other difficult dialogues. But THIS conversation must come to a resolve. We must focus on this one thing and then proceed to the next. Otherwise, we become stagnant and nothing changes for the better.

FURTHERMORE.

If you are in a place of indecisiveness about the issue because your school holds sentimental value to you. Think about this.

I love my elementary school and it holds a special place in my heart. However, when I drive past it, it no longer looks the way it did when I went to school there. A lot has changed. The building looks different, some of the teachers are different, but that is still the elementary school that I attended.

Know that your memories are still yours whether the name of your school is changed or the building is different.

Its simple. "The school is different, and the name might change but my memories will still remain."

WHAT I HOPE FOR.