Nytesia Ross, Contributor Storyteller

The Topic of Friends

09/14/2017 02:04 pm ET

I enjoy the conversations that I have with my friends. They are meaningful and full of purpose. Whether they be for 5 minutes or 5 hours. Knowing that I have a group of friends in which I can utterly be myself, where my ambition is not demeaned, my ideas are not cast aside, and my heart is not taken advantaged of; is refreshing. 

My family has always instilled in me the importance of being aware of who I allow into my space. If I surround myself with toxic people, no matter how strong I am, I will one day be susceptible to their toxins and they will consume me. Yes, I know very extreme but I have found this to be true through my own life experiences. 

Therefore, I have made a conscience effort in surrounding myself with spiritually fulfilled men and women. Those who dare to dream, aspire to make a positive difference, and those who are never satisfied.

I like to think about it like this, if you have a friend group where everyone does just enough to get by, thats a problem. They are satisfied. For example, if they are satisfied with making C’s with no aspiration of achieving a higher grade,  Naturally, you will become satisfied as well. Your aspirations to be better will be drowned out by their complacency. If you are surrounded by people that are satisfied; greatness is simply a figment of ones imagination. 

You see, my granny always told me that “no one can make it in this world alone. Associate yourself with a few people who understand this and appreciate the beauty of companionship whether it be in a relationship or friendship and you cherish it Teci, you cherish it.”

So thats what I’m doing!!

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
The Topic of Friends

CONVERSATIONS