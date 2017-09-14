The Topic of Friends

I enjoy the conversations that I have with my friends. They are meaningful and full of purpose. Whether they be for 5 minutes or 5 hours. Knowing that I have a group of friends in which I can utterly be myself, where my ambition is not demeaned, my ideas are not cast aside, and my heart is not taken advantaged of; is refreshing.

My family has always instilled in me the importance of being aware of who I allow into my space. If I surround myself with toxic people, no matter how strong I am, I will one day be susceptible to their toxins and they will consume me. Yes, I know very extreme but I have found this to be true through my own life experiences.

Therefore, I have made a conscience effort in surrounding myself with spiritually fulfilled men and women. Those who dare to dream, aspire to make a positive difference, and those who are never satisfied.

I like to think about it like this, if you have a friend group where everyone does just enough to get by, thats a problem. They are satisfied. For example, if they are satisfied with making C’s with no aspiration of achieving a higher grade, Naturally, you will become satisfied as well. Your aspirations to be better will be drowned out by their complacency. If you are surrounded by people that are satisfied; greatness is simply a figment of ones imagination.

You see, my granny always told me that “no one can make it in this world alone. Associate yourself with a few people who understand this and appreciate the beauty of companionship whether it be in a relationship or friendship and you cherish it Teci, you cherish it.”