THE TOPPLING STATUE

Huffington Post

08/16/2017

Written By

David S. Simon

As long as the GOPhuck Yourselves can hold on to power they will give a pass to that rascal Trump even if it means skinheads get the support of the United States President.

He condemned Mexicans as racists and drug dealers but stands behind the American versions while he insults the press to their face. What I will enjoy is when, once again The Washington Post will be instrumental in taking down another crook.

And all Nixon did was stage a break-in.

Democracy is self-healing. Nothing can destroy it. It's a miracle of modern law. No psychopath like Steve Bannon or Mike Pence, try as they may to turn and turn America into their own narcissistic versions (like Sarah Palin and Michelle Bachmann before them) simply does not work.

Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh are the national disgrace faces of their movement. Stand on line at a Supermarket and read the headlines of The National Enquirer.

There is a minority of fools who buy into that nonsense and believe that it is the gospel truth. You cannot change them. You cannot educate them. You must never, ever engage them in any conversation. You must never read their posts on Facebook. They are programmed for life.

The Heavengelicals of this country are as fanatical and prejudiced as their Islamic counterparts. You cannot change the Manchurian candidate.

The answer is that the adults in the room have to come to the rescue.

All Trump has accomplished, by empowering the American Illiterate and spectacularly stupid, is turn up the burners on the stove of hate that have been on low simmer since the end of the Civil War which has yet to end.

Trump is not one of them.

While some of my Southern friends are ashamed of what is going on, all I can say is, hey: I'm from Queens where Trump was raised. What goes on in one house is not what goes on in another.

Despite what the GOPhuck Yourselves think, you cannot stop or eliminate evolution. The river that they take a leak in, will forge forward despite their contributions.

The opposite of love is not hate. It's apathy and I remain enraged at the apathetic of this country who, by not voting, ushered this National disgrace right through the front doors of the white house. Trump lost the popular vote to numbers three times that of George Bush. By millions.

We are used to people admitting their mistakes. Networks quickly cancel their shows. Magazines fold. Fashions are either embraced or rejected.

Until we have the equivalent of either a powerful Vox Populi or a responsible government that is not lead by a duplicitous, scumbag like Mitch McConnell who is the on his knees errand boy for the Koch Brothers, we are temporarily fucked.

But we are not forever fucked.

It is impossible for Trump to control himself which guarantees that he will be the agent of his own inevitable self-destruction.

There is so much crime in his past that at this point Bob Mueller must be up to his waist in it.

Trump's one single talent is getting away with whatever corruption he perpetrates. The only art of the deal in his is his self-portrait that hangs in More and More a Largo.

The fool and his money will soon be parted. This will end.

What we will have to take on is the scorched earth that he has left in his wake.

We have survived far worse than this. Wars. 9/11. The Kennedy Assassination. Natural Disasters.

Clowns do not live forever. Dictators are hung.

What you can do is stay aware and vocal.

The trouble is we have become umbilically wired to the internet that has made us lazy and passive. Everything is done for us. Like the delivery of the future.

Every six months or so all we have to do is sit on our big fat ergonomic coddled asses and wait for Apple to hand it to us, shipping free.

We have to unplug ourselves in order to become engaged.

Sitting around in coffee shops complaining right before you have to rush off to your Pilates class pretty much assures that nothing will change.

And there lies perhaps the biggest problem of all.

We are creatures of rituals and habits. We tend to want our lives to be the equivalent of instant mashed potatoes.

We want our rewards to be fast and instant and not particularly nutritious.

Life may be racing at speeds previously unimaginable, but in turn, it has caused us to slow down in the worst possible way. And even worse, we are displacing our anger.

We rage when our cable goes out, when our cars break down or when our Amazon order disappoints us. When Chris Pratt and Anna Farris.

I suggest to you all that you learn how to reroute your trite, middle-class frustrations and recycle them into righteous anger.

The late night comics are good for nightly venting. But personally, I think an hour spent with Rachel Maddow would do you all a lot of good.

You will get quite the education and perspective.

Trump is temporary.

It will be Mueller Time soon enough.

This is not Germany of the forties. He does not have the same kind of following. This is not even a movement. It's a minority hating other minorities.

It's the meek inheriting the earth.

There is historical precedence for this. Endless dictatorships have seduced the masses with their lies while they line their pockets with silver and gold.

Just keep the image of Heather Heyer and toppling statues fresh in your mind.

And consider they lyrics to the Traveling Wilbury song "Handle Me With Care:"

Been beat up and battered 'round

Been sent up, and I've been shot down

You're the best thing that I've ever found

Handle me with care

Reputations changeable

Situations tolerable

Baby, you're adorable

Handle me with care

I'm so tired of being lonely

I still have some love to give

Won't you show me that you really care?

Everybody's got somebody to lean on

Put your body next to mine, and dream on

I've been fobbed off, and I've been fooled

I've been robbed and ridiculed

In daycare centers and night schools

Handle me with care

Been stuck in airports, terrorized

Sent to meetings, hypnotized

Overexposed, commercialized

Handle me with care

I'm so tired of being lonely

I still have some love to give

Won't you show me that you really care?

Everybody's got somebody to lean on

Put your body next to mine, and dream on

I've been uptight and made a mess

But I'll clean it up myself, I guess

Oh, the sweet smell of success