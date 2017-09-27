The Tough Message That Teachers Need to Be Able to Sometimes Give

What’s one thing that teachers wish they could tell their students but don’t? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Dave Consiglio, been a teacher for nearly 20 years, on Quora:

What’s one thing that teachers wish they could tell their students but don’t? Ugh…this is a tough one to answer, but I’m going with:

“I don’t think you’re cut out to be a ________ .”

Every year I have some students who tell me they’re going to be neurosurgeons, or engineers, or air force pilots, or professional basketball players, or some other difficult-to-get job.

Then they tell me that they failed biology, or they hate math, or they don’t like the military, or they are 5′7″, etc.

In other words, they tell me they want to have a job that they are probably not going to get.

It’s really hard to tell a student with a 1.3 GPA who hates math and hates physics that engineering probably isn’t for them. You’d think that’d be an easy one, but it’s so hard that most teachers just keep their mouths shut.

We don’t like crushing dreams.

But the reality is that, in many cases, we’d be doing a great service to students by telling them “Hey, kid. You gotta love math to do that job. You hate math. You probably should consider something other than being an engineer.”

I used to say those sorts of things (very nicely). Other teachers did, too.

But many of us don’t anymore. The current culture in many schools has had a significant chilling effect on honest assessment of students. If a child is “offended”, it can mean big trouble for the teacher.

So I smile. And I encourage.

But I secretly wonder when that child’s dreams will be crushed. At some point, that kid will come up against Organic Chemistry or Differential Equations or a 6′9″ defender or the ASVAB or some other hurdle they just don’t get over. At some point, that dream will come crashing down.

I’ve seen it happen.

When I was a teaching assistant back at The University of Michigan (organic chemistry late 90s), I once had a student come to my office hours and abruptly break into sobs. Sobs. She was lying on the floor uncontrollably wailing for several minutes. I considered calling campus security.

When she finally calmed down, I asked her what was wrong. She (between continued tears) told me that she had to be a doctor, but she had just failed the first organic chemistry test. She produced the test and I looked at it.

She hadn’t just failed - she had gotten nearly 0 points.

I started working with her, but it quickly became clear that she lacked even the most basic skills required for the course. She couldn’t multiply single-digit numbers. She couldn’t tell the difference between a pentagon and a hexagon (a surprisingly important skill in organic chemistry). She had almost no understanding of general chemistry at all. I wondered how it was that she was placed into Organic Chemistry in the first place.

She continued to come to office hours, but I found that she retained almost nothing that I told her. I worked and worked with her, but when test 2 came around, she performed only slightly better, missing the average by a huge margin.

More sobs.

Finally, one day, I leveled with her. I said, “Look, have you considered maybe that you aren’t ready for organic chemistry? Maybe you should take a general chem class, work on your skills, and give this another crack in a year or two. This class is really hard, and …”

That’s about all I got out. She told me flatly, “I have to be a doctor. What don’t you understand about that?” and then she stormed out of the room.

I never saw her again.

I’ve thought long and hard about that incident, but one thing stood out to me more than anything else:

This young lady had been lied to for years.

No one had ever told her “Hey, you know, maybe being a doctor isn’t for you…”

Now, maybe she became a doctor. It's possible. But I doubt it, and I wonder how much time she wasted if she didn't. Maybe she's a world class artist or author or bank executive or any number of other fabulous jobs. But if someone had been honest with her early on, she might have avoided an awful lot of suffering.

I can’t really be honest with my students, but I wish I could be. If I could, I’d tell some of them “Hey, have you considered this other job…”