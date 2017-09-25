The tragic plight of the Rohingya

When Adolf Hitler addressed his military chiefs in Obersalzberg on one summer day in August 1939, he uttered what would become chillingly ominous words: “Who today still speaks of the massacre of the Armenians?” he would say. Hitler was referring to what is considered as the first genocide of the 20th century, when during the First World War the Ottoman Turks carried out a systematic extermination of its Armenian population. Hitler’s words have come to immortalise the continuous failure of the international community in preventing acts of genocide. Despite the existence of an international legal framework designed to prevent genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, contemporary genocides rage on, including those in Rwanda, Darfur and Srebrenica. The recent clearance operation being led against the Rohingya Muslims in Burma presents yet another example.

Burma’s Rohingya have endured persecution for years. The most recent violence erupted on August 25th this year, which has resulted in one of the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis, with almost 400,000 Rohingya Muslims being displaced within a period of just three weeks. On September 11th, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, described the atrocities being carried out against the Rohingya in Burma as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.” However, the State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, a Noble Peace Prize winner, has repeatedly denied these allegations, placing blame on both sides.

The plight of the Rohingya Muslims is tragic and two-fold. Alongside the ceaseless discrimination and oppression, they have also been denied citizenship rights in Burma since 1982, being classed as illegal immigrants in their own country. Outside Burma, the largest concentration of the Rohingya Muslims is found in the port city of Pakistan, Karachi, which is home to some 55,000 Rohingya Muslims who have traveled across since the seventies. Yet, while seeking refuge in Pakistan, the Rohingya remain stateless here as well and continue to face maltreatment and discrimination. They remain stateless in the land of their birth and also the land that they have attempted to make their home.

Pakistan’s ill treatment of the Rohingya is not new and while the country has repeatedly called on the Burmese authorities to end the violence taking place in the State of Rakhine, ironically Pakistan itself has a poor track record of protecting minority populations living within its borders – both Muslim and non-Muslim. For decades the country has been marred by sectarian violence spurred by hardline clerics calling for a puritan Sunni version of Islam to be made the dominant version in the Islamic republic. For the Rohingya Muslims, this has meant coming out of the frying pan into the fire.

With an exodus of a 150,000 new Rohingya Muslims into Pakistan following the recent spate of violence in Rakhine, Pakistan must abandon its own double standards and do more to give equal rights to all its religious denominations. For the stateless Rohingya fleeing Burma into Pakistan, their statelessness is ceaseless, only taking on a different geography. While escaping burning villages and homes, in Pakistan the Rohingya Muslims arrive to abysmal living conditions in the slums of Karachi, not exactly the asylum they would have envisioned for themselves.