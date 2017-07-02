The Transformative Power Of The Woods

As a middle-school student, my friends and I all were addicted to technology: we used our phones and played video games for hours every day. When our parents tried to limit our time on these gadgets, we often found ourselves exploring in our backyards at night to pass the time and to pretend we were featured on the Discovery Channel, but we rarely entered into the woods.

One autumn day, one of my friends and I were fascinated by a new path we’d found into the woods near his backyard and wanted to follow wherever it led. His brother, however, mocked us for being so idiotic as to leave behind the backyard.

“You won’t make it past sunset,” laughed the brother, a looming six feet tall, an ally my friend and I would want by our side in our journey.

“It’ll be easier than you think,” replied my friend. “We’ll even leave our phones here!”

“Yeah, good luck with that,” laughed his brother.

My friend’s plan worried me: what if we were attacked by a bear and had no way of contacting home, or, even worse, if we were bored and had no way of occupying ourselves?

“Good idea,” I added, shivering as I imagined these issues. “How about we get some supplies for the journey?”

“I’ll bring the flashlights, tent, and lighter,” said my friend, a smile spanning his face.

“I guess I’ll bring the food and lacrosse sticks,” I replied, shrugging my shoulders.

I felt as though we were missing many important items, like a suitcase or a computer, which I had always packed when traveling. I decided to stow my shut-down phone in my back pocket in case of emergency, but I purposely ignored my friends’ text messages about how I would be too scared to stay in the woods.

“I think we’re ready,” my gear-clad friend said as the clock struck 3:00 p.m. He was wearing thick pants and a long-sleeved shirt to protect against tick bites and the cold, but I was not so clever as to do the same. I was sporting my usual gym shorts and a thin pullover.

“Good luck—you’ll need it,” my friend’s brother teased as we marched out of the house.

• • •

My friend and I began our excursion slowly. As we trekked through the manicured shrubs of his backyard at a snail’s pace, we sunk deeper and deeper into wet mud.

“Rain must’ve fallen last night,” he concluded. I stared at him, my eyes gaping and feet frozen still. “Let’s keep going,” he instructed, slashing at foliage with his lacrosse stick to advance into the woods.

“What would Bear Grylls do?” I thought, pretending that he had challenged me to a dangerous forest expedition.

As soon as we reached an open area of land after a few minutes of hiking, we set up camp.

“Let’s build the tent here,” my friend decided, pointing to a flat, dry patch behind a tree. He opened his bag and realized that he’d left some of the tent parts at home. We stared at each other for a brief moment and couldn’t help but laugh.

“Only you’d forget the most important thing for the journey,” I teased. “Maybe we could use these sticks over here and put them on the corners,” I said hesitantly, calling to mind my lack of camping experience.

“Anything to prove my brother wrong,” he chuckled.

I had gathered culinary supplies from his kitchen, though I hadn’t considered how well they would fare in the woods. After opening the cooler, I dug up a container of rice, a few bottles of water, and a steel pot.

“Capri-sun isn’t going to help much,” my friend giggled, looking at the remaining ingredients in the container.

“It’s not like I’ve ever cooked before,” I replied with a groan.

By the time we assembled our tent, I had already ignited a pile of twigs with a lighter and set the pot over the fire. “I’ve never been alone here before,” my friend began. “What are we supposed to do? There are no games to play; we don’t even have our phones; we—”

“Let’s just stare at the sky,” I interrupted, feeling no urge to turn my phone back on and to hear his complaints. I pushed the device deeper into my pocket.

“OK, but what’ll we do if the rice tastes bad?” he wondered.

“What, you don’t trust my cooking?” I laughed. “Seriously, though, I always see my mom put pots on the stove before dinner, so this’ll work.”

“I’m gonna lie down until the food’s ready,” he decided. “It’s already 5:00 o’clock,” he added, glancing at his watch, “so the sun’s setting soon.”

• • •

The sky looked especially beautiful to me that night as the sun slowly lowered into its psychedelic backdrop. We had front-row seats for this gorgeous display.

“I’ve never really just looked at the sky,” I said. “It’s so cool. We should do it more often.” The brisk air forced me to watch from the half-broken tent, our prized accomplishment.

As my gaze became fixed on the sky and the moon forming through a maze of bare trees, I felt less anxious about my busy life. No more was I worried about my upcoming sports tryouts; no more was I upset about the math test on which I’d underperformed. I was relaxed.

“I wish I could stay here forever,” I told my friend as I, nearly asleep, reclined in the tent. “You just don’t worry about stuff, you know?”

“Yeah, it’s really nice,” he responded. “But when it gets dark, I think we’re going to get really scared. Actually, I’m already pretty scared!”

I blocked out his words from my mind. Suddenly, the stove trembled as rice bubbled under the water. I snapped out of my daze and removed the pot from the makeshift stove. As I peered into the water, the rice looked cooked. A smile spanned my face.

“We cooked something. We actually cooked something,” I stated in shock.

“Now we just have to last past sunset,” my friend laughed. “The sky is already pretty dark.”

“I bet your brother thought we couldn’t even make food,” I replied, “and look what we just did. Up top!” I high-fived my friend as hard as I could, my fingers numbed by the cold.

As I looked into the sky, the sun had just dipped under the horizon. The sky grew a darker blue—and my friend and I more excited—with each minute. A rustling sound emerged just then behind the bushes.

“What’s that?” he asked nervously.

“I don’t know,” I mumbled, my mouth full of food. “Let’s head back. The sun’s pretty much set.”

Without delay, we gathered the cooler and tent parts and started returning along our path. Just as we reached denser woodlands, we realized that we had left behind our lacrosse sticks at the campsite and couldn’t cut through the trees without them. My friend grimaced.

“This was a horrible idea!” he shouted, shivering and looking around rapidly.

“Think about what Bear Grylls would do,” I whispered in an attempt to console him.

By then, visibility was low as the sun had almost fully set. I sprinted back to the campsite and saw two yellow circles set in a small, dark body. I worried that these were the eyes of a coyote that had smelled the food by our tent.

“Why did I even take up that kid’s stupid challenge?” I thought to myself.

I turned around for a split second, and my friend was right behind me. We were still. The eyes were still.

“...what the heck do we do?” I whispered.

“What if we go across the stream over there?” he proposed, pointing behind us.

We cut through a small creek carefully, making sure not to irritate other nearby animals. We found another path with our flashlights that we thought would lead uphill towards his street. As we pushed aside branches with our white-cold hands and gradually ascended the incline, I saw an orange light through the trees. It was a streetlight, a glimpse back into society. Streetlights always indicated that the sun had officially set. To ensure our victory, when my friend looked at his watch, the time was already 7:00 p.m.

“We made it,” I hollered. “The sun set! We made it!”

My friend shouted just the same.

Dancing along his street back to his house, my friend and I laughed in our pride as we recalled his brother’s challenge. When we rounded the corner, my friend’s brother, eyes and mouth gaping, was standing in the driveway.

“Yeah, we lasted past sunset!” I shouted.

“I don’t understand—you guys actually made it. But… but… how?” he began to interrogate us, his voice stuttering.

My friend was quick to reply. “It’s a long story, but we made food and a tent and even escaped a coyote,” he said.

“Well,” his brother decided after a few seconds of silence, “I don’t know what to say, but I guess I’ll have to join you guys next time.” His face lost its glow as my friend and I looked at each other and chuckled.

“Maybe another time,” I responded. “My dad’s picking me up soon.”

• • •

The next morning at home, I had the sudden urge to make breakfast. When I walked downstairs in my morning grog, I found my mom preparing eggs.

“May I please make breakfast?” I asked, hands clasped in begging position.

“Well . . . sure,” my mother uttered, “but please be careful.”

I had never cooked eggs before, so I tried to prepare them as I had always seen my mother do.

“Here you go, mom,” I said as I leaned over the marble table, my chest raised with pride. “My first-ever eggs. How are they?”

My mom responded with a stiff smile and a “good.” I grinned nevertheless as she ate.

From then on, I made breakfast at home. I would prepare oatmeal, cereal, and other basic foods, excusing my mother from making this daily meal for me.

I soon realized that I was missing an item from the trip. I did not recognize this until my friend asked me in person why I was not returning his calls. All the information clicked just then. I had left my phone at his house and had not even considered it since the expedition.

“Sorry, I guess I lost track of my phone after the journey,” I said.

“Are we playing Minecraft tonight, at least?” he asked.

“I know we’ve played a lot,” I replied, “but I have a test tomorrow. I think I’m gonna sit outside and study instead . . .”

“Fine, but let me know if you still wanna play,” my friend said, shrugging his shoulders.

As my phone buzzed with requests to play video games that night, I had to resist the urge to join my friends, so I shut down the device. Sports tryouts were approaching, and I would have to eclipse most of the current players to earn a spot on the various teams I was shooting for, so I prioritized my schoolwork and training and temporarily set aside virtual life.