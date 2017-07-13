"THE TRANSLATION GURU"

Dr. Larry Gould went from living in public housing to building a translation-services empire with over 600 employees, impacting 70 different countries and making over $100 million in annual revenue. But what makes his rags-to-riches story special is the attitudes and values he utilized to achieve success. I sat down with him in his Manhattan penthouse for dinner and here are some highlights of our conversation that inspired me and that I believe will inspire others.

The Big Word Dr. Larry Gould. CEO of The Big Word.

1.ACCEPT THAT LIFE ISN’T FAIR.

With his stylish bespoke glasses, perfectly tailored dress shirt, and delightful British accent, Dr. Gould exudes sophistication. Yet, it was his refreshing and radical honesty that interested me. When I asked him what advice he would give to his own children, he paused for just a moment and responded (in that delightful British accent!), “It’s easier to succeed nowadays because more and more people feel entitled and spend half their time and energy being angry and disappointed when something happens that’s ‘just not fair.’ As a child, I had my own reasons to complain as we were living in poverty with a mother suffering from severe multiple sclerosis. Yet, I remember how she never let us complain and how she never complained herself. Even when she was in the throes of an attack from her illness, she would just say, “This is boring. This inconvenience will soon pass.” This taught me that when things are not going well, you don’t gripe, but keep going. I work harder than hard because I don’t waste my time complaining about setbacks. Plus, I always think things are going to work out. Why do I always think that? Because I’ll never forget my mom who was supposed to die but kept on going!” There’s a lot to unpack in that one answer and our discussion transitioned into what it was like for Dr. Gould growing up in Britain's version of section 8 housing. He made a point of mentioning how due to his family’s financial struggles, they couldn't afford to live in the Jewish neighborhood, thus Larry was one of only a handful of Jews in his school of 600 students.

2. IT’S OKAY TO BE UNPOPULAR

Dr. Gould described how he was made painfully aware that he was different from the other kids due to his being singled out every morning during school assembly. Whereas the rest of the students participated in some form of Christian worship to begin the day, he was instructed to go to a different room for his Jewish prayers. What was meant to encourage diversity and help him embrace his religious affiliation actually made him feel more alone and alienated from his friends. As we discussed various contemporary visionaries, industry disruptors and trendsetters, Dr. Gould reflected back on his heightened minority status in school and said, “that [feeling of being alone in school] gave me great power, for I learned how to live with the idea of being alone and not fitting in. And it is those people who are desperate to fit in that won’t be successful.” I found the “rabbinical tie-in” by noticing that one of the traits I loved most about the Biblical Abraham, Sarah, Moses or Esther was their ability to break away from the herd mentality and approach a situation with a new perspective. Perhaps they all felt the painful sting of rejection and unpopularity many times but they stayed true to who they were and what they stood for, and the results are literally of Biblical proportions! Smiling at my desire to connect Torah to our conversation, Dr. Gould said, “I think that’s one of the reasons I’m proud to be a Jew. My grandma used to tell me that when she lit the Friday night “Shabbat” candles, she would think about all the generations before her who had performed the same ritual and how she was linking herself into their chain of eternity. Nowadays, so many people are obsessed with ancestry.com and discovering their personalized history and the candle lighting was a perfect way for her to obsess with her personalized Jewish history. I often think of how I belong to a minority group that has suffered the most horrible aggression over time and yet has produced remarkably successful leaders, artists and scientist like King David, Louis Pastore, Albert Einstein, and many more. So I feel that my people's history modeled for me that it’s possible to be successful no matter what. And I think many other minority communities can find a similar ancestral narrative from which to draw strength and encouragement.”

3. BE A LIGHT UNTO OTHERS

As we discussed his family background, Dr. Gould shared with me how his father was a soldier who fought in World War II. He leaned across the dinner table and, in a solemn tone, shared how his father, one of the youngest Jewish soldiers in the British army, made a point of lighting the Hanuka candles after the Bergen-Belson concentration camp was liberated. The lesson he learned here was a duty of service and giving to others. Dr. Gould shared with me that this was his motive behind a three year stint donating his time to help build up the State of Israel. “I started a recruitment company in 1980 and in the late 1990’s I sold that business for ten million dollars. As a Jew, I was familiar with the concept of “tithing” and my wife, Michele, and I decided that we wanted to give of our time and skills to help the Jewish state. So we signed up to move to Israel on behalf of the United Jewish Israel Appeal as “Head of Recruitment Services.” Together, my wife and I opened and financed nine recruitment centers in the subsequent three years. Of course, after being a 100% stakeholder in my own company, working for the [Israeli] government has its learning curve.” I laughed as I imagined the culture clash between this polite British gentleman and his direct-talking Middle-Eastern counterparts. But I was curious as to why he didn’t retire after that and what motivated him to open his current business, The Big Word. Once again, the answer had to do with a deeply-rooted satisfaction from giving to others. “Shortly after our stint in Israel, I remember sitting on a gorgeous beach in Phuket watching palm trees swaying in the wind, crystal-blue waves calmly lapping the sand, and this guy next to me says, “Ahhh, isn’t it great to relax?” I turned to Michele and said, “When I was in England working, I always had nervous stomach aches and now we’re on this beach and I miss my stomach aches.” In other words, I realized that being relaxed is just overrated. I wanted to do more and create more. I think that one of the keys to success is to find work that gives you those “stomach aches.” In other words, find work that you can do that excites you and challenges you. Knowing how to take a break is one thing, but planning your life around an end-game of relaxing on a beach somewhere just seems pointless to me. The end-game should be enjoying whatever game you’re playing right now!”

4. NICENESS LEADS TO SUCCESS

As Dr. Gould continued to share with me story after story centered on this idea, I began to realize that you don’t have to be a heroic soldier like his father to find a way to bring hope or light to others. In your everyday life there are both big and small opportunities to think of how you can help someone you live with, are friends with, or even do business with. For example, Dr. Gould shared with me how one morning he arrived to the carpark (that’s “parking lot,” for Americans!) of his company and noticed a bunch of employees who had arrived early to work sitting in their cars. That day, he mentioned this to this board and asked them why they weren’t coming in to the company cafeteria for breakfast. They replied that it was probably because they couldn’t afford it. At this point, Dr. Gould’s value of giving came into play. “I think niceness leads to success. So I told my board that I thought we should pay for breakfast. As they protested, I said that I was raised to treat people, and especially our own employees, like a “mensch” [Yiddish: a respected human]. My board replied, “‘we’re against it but we’ll try it out.” To their shock and to my delight, not only did company morale pick up after we started this initiative but we had the best quarter in thirty seven years! I feel that no matter how big or small the thought might be, thinking of others is always a Mitzvah [ Hebrew: Moral/Good Deed].”

The Big Word Dr. Gould, Michele Gould and the executive board of The Big Word.

5. EMBRACE SPIRITUALITY

Speaking of doing “mitzvahs,” when I asked Dr. Gould how his religion impacts how he conducts business, he replied, “I don't feel I have to have some faith. I want some faith. Especially in an age when we have so many devices and online social media to connect with each other, I like to think of a synagogue or house of worship as a communication center between myself and my Creator. My favorite part of the prayer service is the “Amida” prayer which is the only part of a Jewish service recited in complete silence. For those ten minutes, a hush descends upon all the congregants and I like to close my eyes and think about what I’ve done recently and the kind of person I am. I will silently talk to God and allow myself to feel bad for the mistakes I’ve made, proud of the good I’ve done and to ask for forgiveness and guidance as to how I can become better than I was when I entered that space. This helps me stay centered on my personal life mission and focused on how I grow my company, how I interact with my family and friends and how I devote time to what I find truly valuable. I feel that prayer is not so much about the script provided in the book but about finding a way to authentically communicate with my Higher Power.” He went on to describe how embracing spirituality keeps him in touch and aligned with his core values which impacts the values of his company as well.

6. COMMUNICATION IS LISTENING AND SELLING

As our conversation began winding down, Dr. Gould described how his fascination with how people communicate was a passion of his since he first began working as a retail salesman when he was fifteen years old. “Fifty years ago, I began working as a retail salesman in “Debenhams,” England’s version of Bloomingdales. It was there that I began to understand that being a salesman is not about marketing but about authentic communication. Recently, I was a keynote speaker at a conference in Leeds for the top fifty fastest growing companies in England. I asked the crowd of a couple hundred how many of them were in sales and only eight people raised their hands. Then I asked, “and how many of you have opportunities in your work to talk to a client?” They all raised their hands. I shouted back, “Then you’re all in bloody selling!” I think people are ashamed to say they’re in sales because it conjures up an image or coercion or fakery but the truth is that sales is about listening and really hearing what a client is saying and then figuring out how to fulfill their needs in the best way possible. We beat one of our competitors on this contract with the “Ministry of Justice” in England worth about thirty five million dollars per year just because we actually listened. They had said they needed one thing but after listening to how they ran their office, how they filed invoices, and how they managed their departments we realized they were having an issue with automation and we created solutions to reflect that. This is why we’re successful because we’ll send in our own consultants to a company in Silicon Valley, for example, just to make sure we know exactly what they’re saying and we have complete clarity on their needs.”

I joked that he could provide “translation services” for people in difficult relationships that were both speaking in the same language but not really communicating. With a serious look on his face, Dr. Gould said, “I’m finding that in the Western World and especially in America, people don’t know how to talk to one another. In the millennial generation, communication is now more accessible than ever before, yet people often prefer texting than jumping on a video chat or making the call. I’m actually having conversations now with the British government about having classes in schools about “authentic communication.” In my own company, we’re training our people how to ask more open-ended questions, how to have effective silence, how to listen and think, and how to honestly care about the customer. It’s not about conning or cheating your customers but about effective communication and real relationships.”

7. ENJOY LIFE!