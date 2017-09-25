The Triumph of Excellent Writing for Children

30 People Who Changed the World, publication date Oct 10, has a very special meaning to me. Full disclosure: it’s not because I have two essays in the book. It’s because it is a print outcome of the first free online product of iNK Think Tank, Inc, the company I founded in 2009, the Nonfiction Minute.

Two years ago, on a summer Sunday, I received a phone call from Josalyn Moran, who was about to become an acquisition editor for Seagrass Press, an imprint of Quarto Books for Kids. She had discovered the Nonfiction Minute and wanted to create books from it. She loved the variety of topics and the writing. 30 People Who Changed the World is our first book in what will be a series. In the introduction, by Jean Reynolds, who edited the Nonfiction Minute and the 30 People book, she says:

“Dear Readers,

You’ve just arrived at a party with a guest list of people who are guaranteed to be incredibly interesting. You will recognize some of the famous guests and know something about them, but there are others, you don’t recognize at all. They’re an interesting crowd, obviously from different cultures and even different historical times.”

It is a book to browse and a book to inspire children to learn more. it is full of intriguing, fascinating, and colorful visuals. This A-list includes 13 people of color, 13 women, musicians, writers, artists, heads of states, social justice heroes, scientists, aviators, and pioneers of space and medicine. Each Minute is a literary appetizer. The subjects are as diverse as are the voices of the authors. We are not trying to appeal to a common denominator of child. Instead, we are hoping that each Minute resonates strongly with a few children; that it opens horizons for further exploration, piquing interest in the topic or the author.

The back of the book contains the biographies of the 12 extremely interesting people who wrote the articles. The skills they acquired to make them top children’s nonfiction authors, make them role models for students. These authors all feel a tremendous responsibility to the content they write about and to their readers. Research is not just reading primary and secondary sources. These authors travel all over the world to experience their topics first hand. They figure if they’re bored when they write, their readers will be bored when they read. Their literary appetizers use a rich palette of language without any thought about leveled reading. The diverse writing styles, called “voice,” come from the process of years of writing and rewriting. It is what connects the writing to the readers.

Voice, in writing, is like personality in teaching. What was behind the influence of your favorite teacher when you were a child? I’ll wager it had nothing to do with what s/he taught you. It was all about who that person was and how s/he made you feel about yourself. There are many studies that show teaching and learning are a social interaction. Writing, without revealing humanity, is like sitting at a boring lecture. Good writing honors the reader and triumphs when children discover that they can read to learn.