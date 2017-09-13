"The Troops Are Hungry !" By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

I have had my fair share of military field training (being out in the field ) as a part of my military career. Going to the field, as it is referred to, has its own curious set of challenges. You must learn how to pack your gear, ruck sack, etc., learn how to assemble a tent, dig a latrine unless there are porta-pottys available. You also must learn how to practice good hygiene, especially if you are not near showers or a bathroom. Handi-wipes can become a priceless commodity in this environment.

One of the traditions that you will also observe when you are in the field is the protocol for chow. If you are lucky enough to have a warm meal that is being served in a mess tent, instead of having to eat a Meal Ready To Eat ( MRE), that is a real treat, maybe not Chez Panisse, but special nevertheless. When units get ready to go through the chow lines, the Senior leadership always lets the lower ranking service members eat first before they go through the chow line themselves. This tradition speaks to the respect the senior leaders have for their troops and their concern for their welfare.

What is missing right now, with some civilian Pentagon officials, is the same expression of that sense of respect and regard for the welfare of troops who are serving in the armed forces.

Right now, there is more evidence that military service members are exhibiting hunger and are finding themselves and their families to be food deficient.

According to a recent report:

“ it found troubling signs that some military families were in need. For example, nearly one in four children at DOD schools are eligible for free meals, a program that's based on income. Also, about 23,000 active-duty service members rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the 2013 Census Bureau. Those food stamps are often used at commissaries, the discount stores on military bases. Last year, families spent about $67 million in food stamps at commissaries, according to the Department of Agriculture, the agency that administers SNAP. The largest share was in California. "This suggests that people serving our country may be having difficulty making ends meet," the GAO report stated. “ How Many Military Families Need Food Assistance? The Pentagon Doesn't Know www.TPR.Org

By Dorian Merina • 6 hours ago

The urgency of this condition has prompted churches around the country to sponsor food pantries for military families. One such program exists at the Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Ca. This program is helping to feed hungry Marines and their families from near-by Camp Pendleton, Ca

The current proposed military budget is $ 638.1 billion DoD Releases Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Proposal > U.S. ...https://www.defense.gov › News › News Releases

So one wonders why can’t service members make enough money to support themselves and their families ?

Again according to the GAO report::

“ An enlisted service member, for example, starts out earning $1,449 per month, according to the Defense Department's Office of Military Compensation as of January 2016. If they have three children, that could make them eligible to receive SNAP benefits, according to USDA criteria that defines federal poverty levels. But the Pentagon notes that the pay scale rises as the service member stays on duty. Troops also receive additional benefits, including health and dental care, childcare and, at times, a housing allowance. By the time the service member rises to an E-4 rank, which may take at least three years “ he or she earns $2,046 monthly. In a recent survey run by military spouses, called Blue Star Families, 7 percent of active duty families said they faced food insecurity over the past year. Taken as a percentage of the overall active duty population, that would be more than 80,000 families nationwide. ((www.TPR.Org Ibid )

My question is where is the leadership here from the Pentagon regarding this matter? There has been acknowledgement that this data has not even been tracked by Pentagon officials. How can senior DOD leaders look in the mirror and be happy with what theyas they go home to their enclaves in Arlington, Alexandria, Va or Bethesda or Chevy Chase, MD, or if they choose to divert their time at the Pentagon City Mall ?

What does this policy and behavior say to the poor struggling E-1 who is attempting to feed him/her self and their family?

The Department Of Defense needs to do some soul-searching and really ask itself, hard questions and in turn make hard choices regarding how they can make the lives and the well-being of military service members and their families better.

Supporting the troops is way more than sticking a yellow ribbon decal on the back of an SUV.

The troops are hungry- they need to be fed!

May it be so.