The Trouble With the Democrats

Considering that they have helped block, at least for now, the outrageous bait-and-switch repeal of Obamacare now known as Trumpcare, it's possible to make too much of the multi-faceted problem that is today's Democratic Party. So, respect for staying focused enough in resistance to help deny President Donald Trump much of anything in the way of legislative success, despite his having a Republican Congress.

Having said that, let's get into how amazingly clueless the Democratic Party nonetheless remains nearly eight months after losing the presidency, as warned here all along, to the preposterous Il Duce Donald.

The reality is that Democrats are, by and large, making the same mistakes they made last year. Though congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are capable and frequently inventive figures, they and the rest of the Democratic leadership in Washington are mostly relying on a largely discredited news media to take down Trump, relying still on a related atmosphere of profound disapproval in what we call polite society, missing the populist pitch that has always been at the heart of successful Democratic politics, and misplaying the Russia card.

There is good news here, of course. Trump is never going to be a popular president, absent a security disaster that allows him to expand the post-9/11 state of emergency so helpfully extended and expanded by Barack Obama.

But that doesn't mean Trump can't get elected again. If he holds on to the vast reactionary, anti-Enlightenment base cued up for him by Fox News in its heyday, and if he and his destructively clever allies create enough fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the Democratic candidate -- and there is no obvious strong Democratic contender -- that which supposedly could never happen in the first place could actually happen again.

If Trump is still president, that is.

*** RELYING ON THE NEWS MEDIA.

Trump has huge credibility problems. But the media has bigger credibility problems.

After sliding down into tabloidism and increasing hyper-partisanship -- and none other than the Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, is reportedly going to play my old friend and boss Gary Hart in 'The Frontrunner' concerning the moment in which tabloidism overtook presidential politics -- the mainstream media retained power but lost authority. In the absence of cultural authority, the jackals roam.

Cue Donald Trump.

He is not infrequently full of it, a fascinating combination of super-villain and Shakespearean fool. But his bluff anti-heroic manner, honed through years of "reality" TV stardom and tabloid survival, lends him a sort of street credibility. And, like the Bard's most memorable fools, he does offer up some gems of insight amidst the errant nonsense. On top of that is his true superpower. He is absolutely shameless.

Against this, the media offers an infamous record of predictable pack thinking and of getting it spectacularly wrong on the two biggest stories of post-9/11 America: The invasion of Iraq and the ascendance of Trump.

And, having generally refused to acknowledge even the political successes that put Trump in position, all along despite the ludicrous statistical models, to win the presidency, the mainstream media looks more than hyper-partisan enough to be staggered by withering fire from a powerful right-wing media that did not exist when Richard Nixon was forced to resign amidst the Watergate scandal in 1974, long before our media culture went ADD.

*** RELYING ON AN ATMOSPHERE OF SOCIAL DISAPPROVAL.

Let's not forget that Trump was elected in the first place after saying stuff -- "Grab them by ..." -- that would have ruined previous candidates. I think that was when the Clintons ordered their election night fireworks display.

Today we have the endlessly weird tweets, obnoxious behavior, reactionary statements and moves .. He's every bit the erratic megalomaniac with pronounced know-nothing and neo-fascist tendencies I said he was from the beginning. We've simply never seen this combination of arrogance and ignorance in the Oval Office before.

But if making Trump totally radioactive in polite society was determinative, he never would have been elected. For that, after all, was the Hillary Clinton strategy in a nutshell.

The Clintons got the opponent they wanted and ran the campaign they wanted. Be careful what you wish for.

When was it that the Clintons finally cancelled that election night fireworks show over Manhattan, anyway? I know it was after they'd received repeated warnings about the so-called "Blue Wall" in the electoral college. The one that sometime casino owner Trump ended up imploding.

An atmosphere of social disapproval of Trump? A necessary, but clearly not sufficient condition. And too much of it can backfire.

*** MISPLACING POPULISM.

It is hard to think of a more elite figure than Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Scion of an old New York Dutch family that came to America in the 1600s. Product of leafy Hyde Park. Cousin of one of America's greatest presidents. Editor of the Harvard Crimson. As committed an internationalist as was ever elected to the White House.

FDR was America's greatest president for many reasons, not the least of which was his populism.

That was FDR's desire to fight on behalf of those left behind and those in danger of being left behind by capitalism. And that will, until we achieve a 'Star Trek'-like utopia, always constitute a majority. Not just fighting on their behalf, but fighting against those who would use their wealth and power to keep them down.

Under Hillary Clinton, despite her fleeting pledge to run in the Roosevelt tradition as she sought a rationale beyond her own advancement, the Democrats ceded the populist mantle to Trump, the biggest phony ever to bear it.

And today the Trump administration, with its stunning, historic concentration of super-rich manipulators in America's highest offices and economic policies obviously calculated to benefit them and their friends, still gets away with it.

Had Hillary put Elizabeth Warren on the ticket, as some of us suggested a year ago, rather than the amiable cipher Tim Kaine, Trump might well not have gotten away with it last November.

If Trump is to be driven from office, it will happen because his support base is pared down.

Let's be sure that Trump's "populism" is reduced to the likes of his insultingly silly wall on the Mexican border. Which is never getting built, by the way.

Identity politics is important, but there is no substitute for the populist pitch. Indeed the two go together, for the arc of justice must keep expanding.

In addition to the blindingly obvious revival of a populist spirit with which to demolish Trumpist faux populism, the infamous Twitter feed should be bracketed and denigrated and the disastrous policy pronouncements rigorously refuted.

*** MISPLAYING THE RUSSIA CARD.

As I discussed last July , Vladimir Putin intended all along to stage a Russian intelligence intervention in our presidential politics in order to delegitimize the Clintons. The then First Couple first stirred deep enmity in Putin and many other Russians in the 1990s with their policy promoting NATO encirclement of Russia.

As for Trump, he expressed not just a certain intellectually justifiable sympathy for some of Russia's positions in various international controversies but something actually quite disturbing. Trump came off as a fan boy of the capable but coldly autocratic Putin, who squashed the sort of Russian democratic reformers I tried to help in the ‘90s. In fact, our billionaire birther bully boy likes dictators.

This, in a nutshell, is what we actually know.

Most everything else that has been bandied about is circumstantial, speculative, ludicrously fanciful, or simply yet to be proved.

In part because they were so wrong about the presidential election cycle, many are quick to latch on to Russia as the reason for Trump's election.

Well, guess what? Probably not. Unless the Wikileaks revelations, largely pooh-poohed by the media at the time, are ret-conned into hyper-relevance.

Which is not to say that Trump and company haven't been up to some nefarious doings.

For they are certainly hiding some very important things. Otherwise, why have they been caught in such lies about their ties to Russia before any serious investigation has even taken place?

It's also why Trump is so flipped out about the issue, prone to ridiculous demands for apologies for discussion of the Russian intervention and insistence that the investigation is over.

The reality is that the investigation is in its early stages. It takes time to trace the movements of people and money. Especially dealing with sophisticated world money launderers, not to mention a stonewaller like Trump, who could clear things up by revealing his finances as every other president of the modern era has. Which he of course will not do.

Instead, he and his associates have battened down the hatches and lawyered up.

While Trump-Russia special counsel Bob Mueller must be relied on, and oh how Trump would love to fire him if he thought he could get away with it, the congressional investigations in particular must be strengthened. The longstanding bipartisan problems of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees deserve a column all their own. And those problems are only exacerbated by the thoroughly mediocre Republicans who now chair those committees.

In the meantime, jumping to specific conclusions, getting ahead of the story, is a very bad idea.

As three journalists just departed from CNN, including a recent New York Times Pulitzer Prize winner, just found out the hard way.

What, they never watched 'All the President's Men' to see what happened when you get too far ahead of the story??

There is very much a there there in the Trump-Russia affair. But like most real knowledge, it will take time and effort and patience to develop.