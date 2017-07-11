The True Burden of Student Debt

hxdbzxy via Shutterstock

When I tell people that I still live at home, I usually receive in return a mix astonishment and pity. Frankly, I’m always surprised why so many people are shocked as to why a twenty-three-year-old moved back home; but since I have a college degree from a good school, and a “dream job” at an Ivy-League institution, people are usually taken aback when I explain that I spend most nights watching HBO with my parents and their two dogs at my childhood home in the middle-of-nowhere Connecticut. Most people rationalize it by following up with, “well you’re smart to be saving so much money!” I smile, and nod in agreement to try and normalize the situation I’ve become so embarrassed about.

Here’s the thing though – I have less than $600 in my savings account after living at home for almost two years. This isn’t because I have a shopping problem, or a gambling addiction. I didn’t run up a credit card, or fall for an internet scam. I did something even worse. I decided to go to college. And I took out student loans.

I always knew that I wanted to go far away for college. I didn’t apply to a single university in the state of Connecticut, where I was born and raised. Initially I wanted to immerse myself in the hustle and bustle of a big city, but I surprised myself by changing gears and ended up settling on the divine and natural beauty of Boulder, Colorado. The first time I drove over the ridge on Highway 36 and saw the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, I knew that there was nowhere else I ever wanted to be. After making it through half of the walking tour of the University of Colorado Boulder, I walked to the registrar’s office and put down a deposit.

The school didn’t offer me any financial aid. Not a dime. This, despite the fact that my parents were less than a year out of filing bankruptcy and losing our home to foreclosure. My family, despite desperately wanting to help in any way possible, let me know up front that they didn’t have anything to contribute to my education. It didn’t stop me from picking the school that I wanted to attend. I decided to make it work. I received federal loans, grants, and signed papers for private loans with my grandmother as a co-signer. I didn’t quite understand how it all worked, but I knew that I would be able to move to Boulder in the Fall, and at seventeen, that seemed just fine to me.

To say that I thrived in college would be a significant understatement. My four years at Boulder were transformative in every sense of the word. I gained mentors, met my best friends, travelled the world, experienced the “Great American West,” and best of all, I truly did it all on my own. In order to help lower the burden of paying back loans post-graduation, I decided to go through the grueling process of becoming a Colorado resident to receive in-state tuition. To do this, I had to legally emancipate myself from my parents, pay every single one of my bills myself, and send bank statements detailing every transaction over the course of my four years to the university for verification that I was truly doing it on my own. Cash deposits into my bank account were forbidden, any time spent out of Colorado had to be documented to be sure it wasn’t a vacation paid for by my family, birthday and Christmas cash was a no-go. I received the in-state discount for three of my eight semesters. I worked forty-hours a week while going to school full-time to pay my way through, and this still only covered a portion of living expenses. The other money for living came from loan refunds (i.e. taking out extra money from the loan companies to pay for general survival).

All in all, I graduated with about $185,000 in debt.

After graduation, it all came crashing down. Surprise, surprise, I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my college degree, and I simply couldn’t afford to support myself alone while trying to figure it out. I did something I told myself I would never do; I moved back home.

My first year back in Connecticut was miserable. I was clinically depressed, lonely, embarrassed, disappointed in myself, and generally began to question my entire existence. After almost a year of waitressing full-time and using every loan-relief and forbearance option available, I finally got a job. This story isn’t all sad – I landed a position at one of the best universities in the world, doing truly interesting work, and I even received a promotion within six-months of starting. I began to feel a true sense of purpose and ease. I also, however, began to feel the burden of repaying my student loans. Instead of saving the big new paychecks I was getting every week, more and more disappeared into the grip of lenders. The more I began to make, the less money I saw. I managed to stay in constant communication with the student loan companies and keep my payments reduced. I have paid off my car, kept my credit score high, and never missed a single payment. This is the first month I’ve payed the full burden of my debt – no reductions, no relief programs.

Let me break it down for you. Seventy-percent of my income now goes to repaying student loans. In tangible terms, that’s $1,800 a month; also known as a cushy savings fund, an apartment in Manhattan, the ability to travel, savings to buy a house. $21,600 a year. Gone. Because I dared to pursue higher education. I no longer go with my co-workers to get a 3pm coffee fix. I’m forced to turn down casual dinners, beers after work, and trips to stay with friends for the weekend. I can’t go see movies, or get my hair cut, contribute to my parent’s grocery or electric bills. I can’t apply to law school, or look for job opportunities in other states. I am trapped. Indefinitely. And each time my income goes up, so too will my loan payments.

Now is the part where I feel I must add a disclaimer, however, which acknowledges the place of privilege in which I live and occupy. I’m white, heterosexual, able-bodied, educated, and I have a ridiculously supportive family and group of friends. I have access to a wonderful home, good food, healthcare, therapy (shout out to my therapist for a sliding scale) and technology. The fact that I’m even able to live at home and commute to a great job is something I am thankful for every day. The diploma I received is my most coveted possession. The problems that I face are petty in the scheme of it all, and I get that. It could be worse, and that is a fact which I remind myself of every day. Sometimes, though, it all just kind of fucking sucks.

I have begun to experience moments (hours, days, weeks…) where I regret my education. I question my transformation, my becoming, the four years that saved me from an uncertain future. I look back and wish I had gone to community college, or a local institution. I curse myself for making the choices that I did when I was a senior in high school - choices that will affect the trajectory of my life for many years to come. I feel hopeless, and imprisoned in my debt. I am embarrassed that I can’t live the lives of my friends in New York and L.A. I’m mortified to turn down an invitation to grab a sandwich because I just can’t spare the six bucks.

Frankly, I’m more depressed than I’ve ever been, and there’s no way out. I’m sad, and terrified, and really, really angry. This, however, is the reality of my generation. It may be the only issue in today’s America which truly rises above political party affiliation. According to the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, forty-two percent of all 18-29-year old’s have student loan debt in this country, and the numbers are on the rise. In 2017, according to Student Loan Hero, U.S. student loan debt totaled $1.44 trillion, and 44.2 million Americans reported having some sort of student-loan debt. Forbes calls it a crisis. I am inclined to agree. People to whom I explain my student debt gasp in horror, ask me why I went to Colorado for school, wonder if there’s any way I can get my payments down, and make jokes about marrying rich (just an FYI that none of this is helpful and I kind of want to punch you all).