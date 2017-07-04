The True Meaning of Entrepreneurship

We have the text books and various online portals telling us different meanings and definitions of entrepreneurship. However, the real meaning can only be explained only by those who have followed the tough route and, today, are known to be successful entrepreneurs. They have the first experience of facing the hurdles that come in the way of achieving the luxury of “being your own boss”.

Check out What Entrepreneurship actually means to the World’s Emerging Entrepreneurs.

Now, let’s have a look at the top entrepreneurs of the world and learn a thing or two from their journey in becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Sara Blakely

Sara Blakely is the 93rd most powerful women in the world in the Forbes ranking. She is the founder of Spanx, a leading apparel company. She started off her professional career with a short stint at Walt Disney World and followed it up by landing a job in Danka as a Sales representative. Her net worth, as per Forbes, is US$ 1.04 billion.

Muhammad Yunus

Bangladeshi banker, economics, and social entrepreneur, Yunus is the founder of Grameen Bank and known as the pioneer of micro credit and microfinance concepts which have made him receive the Nobel Peace Prize honor. He was also included in the list of 12 greatest entrepreneurs of the current era in 2012 by Fortune Magazine. Due to his impeccable services, 14th January was declared as the Muhammad Younus Day in Houston, Texas.

Elon Musk

Co-founder of OpenAI and “The Boring Company” which he created while he conceptualized while he was stuck in traffic, Musk started off his career as an entrepreneur with US$2,000 along with his brother in 1995. In modern times, Musk is known as one of the successful entrepreneurs in the world due to his highly booming business endeavors. His latest project is a neurotechnology startup company which he cofounded in 2016. The company is aiming to integrate human brain with artificial intelligent. As per Forbes, his net worth in 2017 is 17 billion USD.

Richard Branson

The 66 year old Richard Branson is the founder of Virgin Group. He was always ambitious and had expressed his dream of becoming an entrepreneur at a very young age. In 1972, he founded the first company under the Virgin Group, Virgin Records and followed it up by Virgin Atlantic Airways in 1984, Virgin Mobile and Virgin Blue in 1999 and 2000 respectively. He is known to be the most admired business personality and has been awarded numerous honors in the business world.

Jack Ma

Holder of countless achievements in business world, Jack Ma is known as one of the most influential businessmen of the world. He is the founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group. With his net worth of US$41.8, he is the 14th richest person in the world. He started his career by setting up a company with $20,000 whose primary business was to create websites for Chinese companies. His business soon witnessed success and today he is known to be one of the most influence businessmen in the world.

Tim Draper

Draper belongs to a family of entrepreneurs. In order to start his own business entity, he left the bank Alex, Brown & Sons and started his own business and since then there has been no looking back. His current net worth is US$1 billion and is the founder and Managing Director of Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

Jeff Bezos

You have to be living under the rock if you aren’t aware of the largest online shopping retailer in the world, Amazon. The online portal is founded and headed by Jeff Bezos who is one of the most popular technology and retail entrepreneur. He began his career in the field of computer science field on Wall Street and in 2017; his net worth is 84.3 billion USD. Bezos is known to paying attention to smallest of business details. He is keen on knowing all the “hows” and “whys”. He also founded Blue Origin, a spaceflight company, which suffered a few setbacks as it lost an unmanned prototype during the testing phase. However, as per current standing, Bezos revealed to sell the Amazon stocks to fund this company.

Mark Zuckerberg

The fifth richest person in the world, Mark Zuckerberg, is the co-founder of one of the largest social media platform Facebook. What started as just the “Harvard thing” soon spread to other schools and the popularity of Facebook is there for everyone to see. No one would believe that it was created and launched in the Harvard dormitory room.

Larry Page

Larry page is the CEO of Alphabet Inc., the parent of Company of the most popular search engine Google. Forbes ranked him on the 12th spot in the list of richest person in the world in 2017. His net worth is US$40.7 billion. He collected funds from family and friends to buy the servers for Google in order to turn his dream of being an entrepreneur and with his determination and fortitude; he lived up to the challenge and is currently known one of the top entrepreneurs in the world.