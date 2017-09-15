The True Secret to a Good Life is to Always Be Learning New Things

What are the small things you can do to have a good life? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

When I think about what it means to have a good life, I remember the first time I watched my grandmother play the piano.

We were at the mall together in her hometown in China, which housed a beautiful music store. The store was full of pianos - magnificent grand pianos, sturdy studio pianos, portable electric keyboards, you name it. At the back of the store, there was a row of little glass rooms, for customers to try out the different pianos in each room.

The manager of the store walked over to say hello, and my grandmother greeted him warmly. Then she asked, “Since nobody’s using those rooms right now, is it okay if I practice a bit? My granddaughter’s here with me, and she’s never heard me play.”

He agreed.

“Wait, what?” I said. “Grandma, I had no idea you play the piano.”

“Oh, I just started learning a few months ago!” she said. “I’ve always wanted to play, and now I finally have the time. I take piano lessons twice a week.”

I was sixteen then. By that age, my friends were already saying things like, “Oh man, I wish I could play an instrument. But it’s way too late to start now - it wouldn’t be worth it to learn something new.”

At sixteen, I’d already been playing piano for nearly a decade, because my incredibly supportive parents had agreed to pay for lessons the first time I asked for them. My grandmother, who’d grown up in China in the aftermath of World War II, could never have asked for an opportunity like that at the age of seven.

So she was seventy years old when she sat down in that piano shop and put her fingers on the keys.

And she beamed with joy as she played me the song she’d been practicing, one note at a time.