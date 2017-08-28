The True Shape of You: The Unexpected Marriage of Fashion and Psychology

“It goes way deeper than the Meyers Briggs test” says designer, Dinisha Gagoomal who was invited to display her recent collection at Saks Fifth Avenue. “Do the terms introvert and extrovert really define characteristics of our personality? Or do they co-exist within us all in varying degrees?” Her collection, The Duality of Movement may help us to understand the complexities of our personas in an unconventional way: through fashion.

“Coming to study fashion design at Parsons in New York, gave me the window to design from a place where I yearned for connection. That desire to reconnect to the feeling of “home” gave me an appreciation and curiosity for my multicultural background and strengthened the driving force behind my art”

“I made myself the subject for the collection”

“I made myself the subject for the collection. I wanted to “understand” my personality in a tangible way to eventually accept the humanity within. The way I express my creativity is through fashion.” When Dinisha was at home or alone with friends, she was comfortable, open and extroverted. “When I’m in an environment where I perceive judgment from the external world, I close off and construct a glass box around myself. I call it my “public” personality. I cave in to my introverted self”. That’s when she realized that she could select the character she wanted to play, based on her environment, from the array of hats she had constructed.

“I wish everyone could learn to be an actor because you’re essentially learning about yourself”

Hugh Jackman’s words from an interview came to mind, she says she’s paraphrasing “I wish everyone could learn to be an actor because you’re essentially learning about yourself”. Dinisha became fascinated in the process behind constructing a character. “Actors are essentially fooling themselves into believing that they are a character. Are we any different as people in the real world, when we put our different hats on?” Out of her 8 personalities that she came to realize she had formed over the years, she chose to explore one: her “work public” persona. At the time, this was the character she felt was dominating her mental and emotional body. She spent months tracing back the work of movement psychology pioneers, Yat Malgren, Christopher Fettes and Rudolf Laban who adapted a system that could allow you to tap into the inner life of a character.

“He [Laban] developed the conviction that the body holds truths which, through sensitizing practices can be reached and should be sought” – Valerie Dunlop

Laban was a dance instructor who was influenced very early on by the writings of Carl Jung, a psychologist who published a book in the 1920s entitled “Personality Types”. After 20 years of analyzing movement as a form of human expression, Laban built a basic vocabulary of expressive movement and created symbols that could represent the body moving in space and time dynamically. Valerie Dunlop, a movement psychologist and choreographer described the essence behind Laban’s work best “He developed the conviction that the body holds truths which, through sensitizing practices can be reached and should be sought”.

Malmgren and Fettes recognized that Laban’s system could be a powerful tool for actors and continued his theory and developed “psychological typologies”. The complexity and construction of a character thus could be broken down to an inner motivation resulting in an outer expression. Referencing their system, Dinisha began to experience her “work public” persona, creating her own.

“My body and speech are a direct continuation of my psychology”.

The movement exercises she performed were simple enough to be repeated for an extended period of time. She shared a clip from her process in which I saw impulses flowing instinctively from her psyche through her body in a simple yet composite movement. There was a voice in the background calling out words to her, which I would come to learn were termed “effort elements”. Words such as “bound”, flexible” and “quick” characterized her psychophysical relationship to her environment.