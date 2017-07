Being a Trump son is hard work. First of all, you need to constantly remember which son you even are. There’s like 20 of them, right?

Then, you need a suit. There are so many in your dad’s closet ― which one do you choose so he doesn’t yell at you?

Coker and Stratton have returned with their rendition of the Trump Bros. and five keys to succeeding in business with the Trumps.