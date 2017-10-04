The Trump Tax Plan: Making America Broke Again

When President Trump recently unveiled his tax plan, it came as little surprise to members of his party that the President's proposal called for eliminating the tax altogether. Why? The United States uses a progressive tax system which means that high-income earners pay the lion-share of US taxes.

A large chunk of what wealthy taxpayers pump into the US Treasury occurs when well-to-do individuals die - through the estate tax, also known as the death tax. While economists such as the late Milton Friedman argue taxing a person's assets upon death punishes people for trying to better their children's lot in life, others believe the 'one percenters' who'd benefit from ending the tax just don't need the help.

A Chorus of Frustration Over Trump's Proposed Tax Plan

It's not just the left that doesn't like the President's proposal, it's also marginalized many on the right. For example, when asked about Trump's proposed plan Benjamin Powell, who serves as director of the Free Market Institute and conservative economist Walter Williams both expressed disappointment over Trump's refusal to push for a flat tax. Conversely, others reason it's not a right or left issue as the bigger concern is that the plan rewards the rich at the expense of the poor and middle class.

The President's proposal comes on the heels of a US growth forecast downgrade by the IMF, which begs the question 'why push such an aggressive shift in tax policy, now - of all times?' But POTUS has fired back at the plan's detractors, in effect saying that US corporate tax rates are higher than that of any developed nation.

While proponents of the Trump tax plan point out that it nearly doubles the standard deduction, the part that gets lost in the shuffle is that he's also calling for the end of state and local tax deductions. Doing so could represent a significant blow both to those living below the poverty line and the middle class.

Expert Weighs-In

NYU law professor and former Special Assistant to the Obama Administration for Economic Policy, David Kamin, had this to say about Trump's plans to reform the US Tax Code, “This is a very large tax cut for capital and business, which will go disproportionately to the very top'. He added, 'they do not have anything close to enough offsets to cover it.'

Mr. Kamin makes a valid point - how can the government support its national budget with these types of cuts? Sadly, the numbers make it apparent that the Trump plan will make up the difference on the backs of those that are less fortunate.

Alternatives to the Trump Tax Plan

Perhaps revisiting alternative tax strategies is in order. First up is the type of plan advocated by Senator Rand Paul and his father, Ron Paul. Some may recall that he proposed a 14.5% across the board tax during the 2016 campaign. He argued that such a plan would be the most effective means of closing tax loopholes for the rich.

When asked how such a single tax rate might impact tax revenue collection those such as Paul, Steve Forbes, and the like often cite Russia and Estonia as recent examples of nations whose revenues and economic growth spiked after implementing a flat tax rate. However, there are no guarantees that the same would hold true in the US.

Additionally, implementing a flat tax strategy could result in the complete dismantling of the IRS. As frightening as the Internal Revenue Service may be to some members of society, the institution employs tens of thousands who stand to lose their jobs should the agency be up-ended.

Conversely, one could expect a progressive tax structure that places a larger burden on more wealthy Americans to provide a healthy outlook for its employees for the foreseeable future. Not only that but when properly implemented the government's creditors can rest assured knowing that they stand a good chance of being paid.

Additional Concerns

Then there's Mr. Trump's tax policy, which could best be described as regressive since it penalizes the poor while benefiting high earners. Several economists have already predicted that the plan's cost could mushroom into the trillions, over the next decade - should it be fully implemented. And it goes without saying that this could spell disaster for the entire economy.