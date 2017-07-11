The Trumps: Stupidity or Audacity?

It is no understatement to say that the last few months in American history have been, simply, unimaginable. From the Russia investigation to Comey’s firing to, now, Donald Trump Jr.’s emails with the Russian lawyer, recent times have certainly been no less than stunning.

As days pass and jaws continue to drop at the conduct of the current Presidential administration, one begins to wonder whether President Trump and his advisors have any plan moving forward or had any plan for the President’s past actions. One must wonder whether the entirety of Trump’s conduct, in terms of the alleged Russian meddling, was or is all a part of a long term secret strategy (legal or not), or whether Trump and his advisors were simply too oblivious and blinded by popularity and hospitality to appreciate that the Russians were, simply, taking advantage of their places of power.

Neither stupidity nor audacity are qualities of an effective leader. As for stupidity, a leader cannot be gullible and needs to be able to recognize when someone is playing off of such weakness. As for audacity, a leader cannot act extremely, but must instead take into consideration the comments and thoughts of the citizens and residents she or he represents to rationally make decisions that affect their lives.

In example, consider Donald Trump, Jr.’s recently self-exposed emails with the Russian lawyer concerning information about Hillary Clinton. As the son of a major Presidential candidate, and advisor of such, it was not Donald Trump Jr.’s place to meet secretly with a Russian lawyer on topics that relate to and impact the entirety of the American people. Such audacity is damaging. At the same time, if Donald Trump, Jr. was instead simply unaware of this wrongdoing, he critically failed to protect himself of those individuals acting in self-interest. To put it bluntly, such stupidity can also be destructive.