THE TRUMPS VISIT QVC

Here is a transcript from today’s appearance:

Host: Hi. I’m your host, Jitney Hampton and we here at QVC are really truly excited and blessed today because we have two very special guests who are visiting us today on QVC with lots of goodies to sell. They just flew here directly from having a beautiful piece of chocolate cake in Houston. Let’s have a huge QVC cheer for the President and his the First Lady! (We hear four or five people applaud)

Trump: Wow. Look at the crowd in here. This is tremendous. We must have broken all kinds of records.

Melania: Ve vill vin!

Host: Mr. President it so great having you here.

Trump: Well as you know I am a huge QVC fan. I not only get a tremendous amount of gossip and news but I also have great things to sell. I know that my daughter Ivanka has been here several times and she bought a house in Boca Raton with what she made on lip gloss alone which is just fantastic.

Melania: Ve vill vin!

Host: And today I know what is in both your hearts are the victims of hurricane Harvey.

Trump: I met some great people down there. Harvey Wallbanger: a terrible thing. I guess this proves that global warming is 100% wrong. A total hoax so I was right again. You certainly did not see my opponent Crooked Hilary show up there. Terrible. My father, Fred, God rest his soul, used to say, if you show up, then you should. If you don’t, shame on me.

Host: So what are we selling today?

Trump: This is exciting. First of all we are going to be selling USA hats, which are the very same hats that we sell on the Trump-Pence website. They are $40 a shot. And because of the unique, some would say angular shaped heads within my base, we have a variety of extra large sizes. One is the size of a Kenmore dryer.

Host: And all the money will be going directly to the relief fund.

Trump: 100%—every single penny…after I am reimbursed for out of pocket expenses. This whole hurricane thing cost me a fortune. Because of a rare mental condition, Melania has to change her shoes every five minutes. As a result, I’ve become a kind of expert in the field of woman’s shoes. Some say fetish. I would say, it’s more of a fixation or obsessive appreciation. A pair of Jimmy Choo Lang Memento 100 Strappy Crystal and Suede Sandals for example go for around $2200 and we had to bring forty pairs with us. I also today, by the way, and this is tremendous, you may notice that I wear the same color ties every day. So today I am announcing, exclusively on right here on QVC my new Red Ties with Russia line which will go for $500 a pop.

Host: And the profits?

Trump: Will be tremendous. Fantastic. Not sad!

Melania: Ve vill vin!

Trump: ; Heh heh. She can really wear you down sometimes. But have you seen her naked? Most of the planet has. Trust, me, it’s worth the trip if you catch my drift.

Host: So we’re selling hats, ties, anything else?

Trump: Eric! We’re selling my son, Eric.

Host: Oh. You mean…I’m sorry. You are selling your son?

Trump: Do you have any idea what that kid cost me in wrist and leg restraints alone? When he was two or three, he’d walk out the door of our apartment at Trump Tower and we would get a call from someone a week later who found him wandering outside a cheesesteak truck somewhere outside of Philadelphia. (To Camera) You take care of him. Be my guest. Good luck with that.

Melania: Ve…

Trump: Put a lid on it will you please? For once? Just once, oh, how I would love to have her meet the business end of a waffle iron. And the snoring. Ali-yI-yi. Every night she wakes me up and she sleeps several miles away in a very discreet Marriott Courtyard in Baltimore.

Host: Okay, so…we are selling your son.

Trump: Absolutely. We’re going to convert his room into a storage room for our hats. Which we are selling to help everybody, all the people that we met. I’m hoping that they buy our hats and wear them because, if you cock them sideways you’ll look like Kanye West trying to take a crap. Evidently he takes hours and spins his cap in circles to keep himself entertained. I hear he got that from Kim. When I’m on the throne, I watch Fox News and Family Feud repeats. Let me tell you something. That Richard Dawson was just fantastic. I saw him play both parts in the Odd Couple in a dinner theater in The Turks and Caicos Islands. He was Oscar AND Felix. I swear to you, I cried. Wept like the day that I found out that the Lone Ranger was not real. I still shudder. Can’t get over it. He had the mask. The silver bullets. What the hell was fake?

Melania: Ve…

Trump: Can it Slovenia.

Host: Okay, we’re going to open up the phone lines. Hello! You’re on the air with the President.

Caller: Hitler says Ba-ba-booey!

Trump: Ha, ha, ha. Ba-ba-booey to you too. Fantastic. Love all Stern fans. I was on his show more than Beatlejuice,

Host: What did you purchase today?

Caller: I bought several crossbows and automatic rifles earlier today on Weaponmania. And I bought 500 count sheets on the Bedder Beds show. I’m going to a formal Klan wedding. Our kids use the pillow and sham cases for when they go trick or treating.

Trump: Are you going to buy a hat? Buy a hat! Buy a goddamn hat!

Host: Thank you for the call. Later on the President will be selling..