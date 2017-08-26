The Truth About Adulting And College Summer Break

CABOOOO!!! Who’s going on Summer Break? No hands? Yeah, who am I kidding? Summer Break, along with every other holiday, we must throw the towel in and say adios to the fun breaks.*sigh* However, before you start pouting, I have a little secret to tell you. It’s not over for us. Yup, you heard me right. Just because there is no set date for when we take breaks and vacays, doesn’t mean we can’t splurge and spoil ourselves with them. Blow your nose, wipe your tears and keep reading.It’s really weird seeing all of my college friends planning their Summer Break trips.

Honestly, it bums me out while I’m over here all like, “yeah I’m going to a cool place for break too, my bed.” ha ha. I get jealous of all of these trips but I’ve been there and done all of that and what I’ve learned is that there is still more in store for us. s adults, we don’t have to worry about grades, homework and being under control of anyone like we used to, well except for our bosses and parents BUT what I’m trying to say is that we can control our own life story now. Screw Summer Break and make your own.

It’s true, Spring and Summer Breaks are have gone for good, but that’s only because as adults nobody has to tell us when those breaks have to be. We can have ourselves a fantastic fall road trip whenever and wherever we want as long as we have those paid work days all saved up.

Now that I’ve graduated, I’ve seen so many of my friends traveling to anywhere they want, whenever they want. As a youth, you don’t get to do that, sorry but one day you will be able to. We enjoy our occasional trip to 5 o’clock Happy Hour after work so I think we can also enjoy a getaway to Bali! If you still feel lame after all of this, I’m not sure what to tell you. It’s hit you, just like it has me, that these holiday’s we once enjoyed don’t exist anymore to us well that’s FALSE! They do!! Plan a trip RIGHT. NOW. Save up, pick a destination, gather some friends up and travel! As I said, it’s not over for all us.