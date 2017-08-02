Truth.

One of the most romanticized notions of females in our society is that of the “giver”. We talk about being a “people pleaser” with mixed connotations, but the giver is still much revered and coveted. In movies, they are the selfless mother, sister, daughter, friend. They are the ones who are the last to sit down and the first to get up. Don’t confuse the giver with a tired mom, because a tired mom will ask someone, anyone, to please watch the kids so she can get some much needed rest. She will feel she deserves to rest and she will expect her loved ones to help.

If the romance about the giver is to be believed, she is fulfilled by the act of giving itself and perhaps by the joy and love she sees emanating from those upon whom she waits. Many adult children recall with Norman Rockwell clarity their own happy faces eagerly looking upon their mother’s Mona Lisa smile as she ladles out homemade chicken noodle soup from a hand made pottery crock. The truth about being a giver is, it’s a crock.

The truth about being a giver is she doesn’t exist. Behind that Mona Lisa smile is a veiled “Is it bedtime yet?” mantra that has been on repeat since the “How much longer can I sleep?” mantra ended at the crack of dawn. The homemade chicken noodle soup was an excuse to stay hidden in the kitchen for an hour while the children squabbled over who’s turn it was to press play on the remote control. The pottery crock was purchased at a big box store the same day the giver decided two bottles of wine were needed to get through the week instead of one. She is burned out to a crisp.

The truth about being a giver is she is just as deceived as everyone else about her limits. She does not realize until it is too late that giving is not a magical power. Giving cannot replace receiving. The giver believes the more she gives, the less she will need to receive, or the less she will care about receiving. When she thinks about imbalances in her relationships, she feels guilty and thus believes giving even more will set things right. Giving more relieves the guilt feeling and gives the illusion of receiving, but this is not so. Giving cannot replace receiving and the imbalance persists, creating a cycle of perceived inadequacy.

The giver believes she can give solid, perfectly constructed relationships to others. She assumes full responsibility for the health and wellbeing of her relationships. In fact, perfecting her relationships is an obsession. It is as though others do not fully exist unless she has created their experience. Are they happy? She must have done well! Are they mad? Withdrawn? Sad? How could she let this happen? What was it that she must have said or done to create this mess? How can she fix it? The giver goes on a campaign to improve the other person’s experience so as to relieve the feeling of guilt that accompanies any disturbance of what should otherwise be perfection.

The giver gives to avoid the self. She does not like herself and believes she is undeserving of attention, praise, comfort, and care. As long as she is giving to others, she is able to ignore the parts of her that tell her she is selfish for wanting love. As long as she is giving, she is not waiting to receive and so she is not vulnerable to the pain of unhealthy relationships. Selflessness has a whole new meaning for the giver. It is not one solitary act bestowed upon a truly compromised person, but a state of mind enabling those around her to be completely selfish.

The truth about being a giver is she needs to allow herself to recognize needs and wants as part of being a healthy adult. What does she need and want? The giver will have to learn how to replace negative thoughts that pop up when she is beginning to ask for these things. The challenge for the giver is embracing expectations instead of avoiding them. She needs to expect what she needs and wants from others. To accomplish this, reciprocity will be her mantra. If she’s serving chicken noodle soup, who is cleaning up the crock?