The Truth About Family Vacation

The truth? Two weeks in Hawaii with four kids is one of the dumber ideas I've ever had. No, for reals. I know you're not supposed to say that. You're supposed to be fully bonding and loving every second of togetherness but I am more tired from our "relaxing vacation" than I've been from anything ever. Sure, it was fun and tropical and a blessing and also, just SUPER poorly thought out by yours truly. Just watch this video to see what I mean...