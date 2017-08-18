The Truth About Hate

NOTE: In light of the tragic innocent in Charlottesville this past week I am moved to share the following with you. A large portion of it is an excerpt from my book, The Art of Being. If you find value and meaning in it I invite you to share it with those you love. ~ Dennis

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

~ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hate is a toxic energy that can wear many different masks, but behind them all dwells the same thing: fear. Have you ever carried the burden of hate? I have, and I know how hard it is to let it go. It is particularly difficult when it seems to be justified because of someone else’s act of cruelty, thoughtlessness, or selfishness. Irrespective of how or why the hate shows up, when we are stuck in our emotional body with intense feelings of hate, we are the ones who suffer the most because we isolate ourselves from life and actually end up holding ourselves a hostage from happiness.

Sadder yet is the burden of hate in which many people are immersed without even realizing it because their caretakers--or someone else in a position of influence--taught them hate as a way of life, often, even before they could talk. There is no question that this kind of hate is born in the fertile womb of fear, which most often shows up as an over-inflated sense of superiority, intolerance, bigotry, and arrogance. This is sad because it really boils down to a lack of understanding others who may be different from they are, and in general, ill-informed people tend to fear what they don’t understand. When lack of understanding commingles with fear, it becomes a recipe for hate, and too often it shows up in some form of violence. This is the lesson that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. brought to light in an amazing way in the 1960s. It was the beginning of a new page in the book of the evolution of humanity.

There is yet another point of origin for hate and that is self-hatred—it often comes with the fear of not being enough. This kind of hate originates from a deep feeling of inadequacy, which is then projected outward onto a convenient target. The ego would much rather we focus our hate outward than inward. No matter how we slice it, hate is fear in drag. It’s a huge burden to bear for our entire lives, isn’t it? Regardless of how it came about, if hate is a burden we bear today, we owe it to humankind, to our friends and family, and more important, we owe it to ourselves to heal it. Why? Because life is not too short, it’s too long to live it in a self-imposed bondage, and it doesn’t serve our soul’s purpose; we are here to evolve, grow, and leave the planet a better place than when we arrived. We can’t do that--we can’t express the glorious being we came here to be--while staying stuck in the energy of fear and hate.

Dr. King was spot on: Stick with love and set yourself free. Know that YOU matter.

Peace, Dennis