The Nature of Oil and Gas

It seems there are endless discussions about oil and gas and how negative they are for the environment. Perhaps before we malign oil and gas with a broad brush we should learn a little more about it. It's a multi faceted NATURAL ORGANIC PRODUCT that's been helping make our lives more comfortable since the dawn of man. Needless to say, investing in oil has been severely misunderstood.

Oil and gas has been bubbling up in all sorts of places since the day it was born. Places such as the ocean floor, the sands of the desert, up and down the Gulf Coast and in the middle of Los Angeles!

Oil and natural gas is formed from the remains of prehistoric plants and animals—hence the name "fossil fuels." During prehistoric times the remains of this organic material settled into layers in the earths crust, and over time these layers were covered up by sediment, filled in by oceans and as the earth's surface changed it buried this organic material.

Over 100’s of millions of years, the pressure and heat under the earth's surface converted these "fossils" into hydrocarbons, which is what the oil and gas the world clamors for. The oil and gas under tremendous pressure will seek the path of least resistance and follow faults, crevasses or weaknesses in the earth to make its way to the surface. In most cases becoming trapped in pockets or reservoirs hundreds to many thousands of feet beneath the earth's surface. Geologists have spent their life’s work learning how to accurately pinpoint where these reservoirs are.

This may create the image that there are lakes or rivers of oil and gas flowing under the earth's surface. Not so. The largest discoveries of oil and gas are trapped beneath the surface by limestone, granite, shale or other subterranean structures. Using the right drilling method, and technology, we can recover a decent portion of these oil and gas reserves, however we currently do not have the technology to recover all of it.

Believe it or not the very first pioneers in the oil and gas business found the first deposits by using visual cues like a hill, a salt dome or tar seeps and pools. These tar seeps and pools were plentiful and the early settlers and indigenous people used it for its therapeutic value as well as it’s building and waterproofing properties. Spindletop in Texas is a prime example of this: https://www.priweb.org/ed/pgws/history/spindletop/spindletop.html

Oil and gas has many important applications to the human race we rarely think about. If we listened to the media we can assume it’s the worst thing to ever happen to mankind due to claims of emissions along with wars that have been fought. However the truth is that the world simple could not function without oil and gas. As a human race we could not be nearly as advanced. Without it we would be walking to work or riding horseback. No iphones, Macbooks, internet, TV, radio, restaurants, bars, franchises, grocery stores with national and international brands, no cold running water, no vacation overseas (unless we want to take a 3 week ship each way), no air conditioning, fridge or freezer, or home delivery from Amazon and the list goes on and on. Literally every single item in your home today required oil and gas at some stage in its development or journey to your home. Including the organic vegetables in your fridge.

Oil and gas was formed the same way eco-conscience people use compost bins in their yards. The process is very similar, however the difference being that oil and gas took over 100 million years to form. If you are religious you could say that oil and gas is god’s composting heap for the human race. We have literally been able to apply this organic material (formed in the earth’s crust) to so many applications to advance the human race. Every creature comfort we enjoy today would NOT be possible without the use of oil and gas.

Today the successful operators in the hydrocarbon industry tend to have the best technology as well as top geologists in the business to locate the best oil reserves. But bigger is not always better. Bigger requires bigger expenses. And not all the best experts want to work for fortune 500 type corporate America companies.

Today the entire planet uses 97,000,000 barrels of oil per day. Less than 10% of that is used for fueling automobiles. That's right, less than 10%. We tend to think of oil and gas as bad for the environment due to emissions from cars, however only 10% of what is produced goes to the automotive industry. The beef industry is far more damaging to the earth. It requires copious amounts of water, has a ton of nasty run off which damages the waterways, requires a lot of transportation and the cows produce by far more emissions than anything else. One single cow will produce 4 tons of c02 per year by way of methane gas yet a well-driven commuting car will only produce 2.7 tons per year.

What’s startling is the amount water the beef industry consumes. To produce a single 1/3 burger it requires 660 gallons of water! http://www.latimes.com/food/dailydish/la-dd-gallons-of-water-to-make-a-burger-20140124-story.html

In contrast the average American shower uses only 17 gallons. So you can have 39 showers to be equivalent to one hamburger. You can water your yard on a scorching hot day with as much as 125 gallons and as little as 15 gallons on a cool day. I’ve lived in California and had neighbors disown and bad mouth other neighbors for watering their lawn during a drought, yet they have no issue ordering McDonalds hamburgers for the entire family of 6 which would require nearly 4,000 gallons of water during the same period because they no know better! The point I’m making is it’s easy to listen to the media and make assumptions on things such as oil and gas as the bad guy, when in reality it’s the most important commodity on earth at making your life easier day to day. You simply could not function without it. Having a hamburger or a filet steak is far worse for the environment.

So if we only use 10% of the 97 million barrels produced everyday, what do we use the rest of the oil for?

Let's take a look. Oil Infographic

While this is a pretty diverse list, the idea I was hoping to convey was that there is so much more to oil than we can imagine. Stretch a little and try to imagine the medical applications alone. Every single medical device ever created required oil and gas. Every single life saved by western medicine required oil and gas. I hope that's enough to give you a different look at one of nature's first and most valuable organic gifts to man.