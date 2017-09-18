The two angry birds at the #UNGA; Trump & Rouhani

The 72nd General Assembly at the United Nations is supposedly kicking off its official session on Tuesday, September 19th with all eyes on President Donald Trump and his speeches as the second speaker of the first day.

Unfortunately in the past few years, this annual event has turned out to be an opportunity for some nations to use the UN podium to spread their hatred, accusation and threats against others. Last year the UNGA mainly focused on the Syrian refugee crisis but it seems like this year despite the importance of the refugee issues and post ISIS crisis, world leaders are having other priorities and agenda to pursue.

North Korea, which as a nation poses a threat to world security and stability by frequently conducting ballistic missile tests and the recent hydrogen bomb, will perhaps stand as the core of the major discussion.

Realistically no one knows what to do with North Korea to leash this unruly regime. The second important topic of this year at the UNGA will be Iran, where President Trump wants to scrap the nuclear deal considered a glorious achievement for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The unhappy US president threatens to withdraw from the nuclear accord because Iran has not remained committed to the soul of this agreement – this despite the International Atomic Energy Agency certifying Iran’s compliance to the agreement. The European Union, China and Russia are not supporting the US decision.

What President Trump meant with the violation of the “soul” of this agreement perhaps referred to Iran’s regional activities and the presence in Syria and Iraq. Experts speculate that in his speech to the UNGA, President Trump will lash out against North Korea and Iran and will address terrorism.

And Iranians fully armed with a publicity plan have arrived in New York on Sunday making themselves ready to fight back fast after Trump’s speech and to take over US social media to address his poisoning remarks in case he makes comments against Iran’s regional behavior and the nuclear deal.

Iran dismantled a big portion of its nuclear program in order to enjoy economic relief and benefits and to have improved relations with the West. Some of that assistance has been granted; however, in the past 9 months since President Trump took office, some difficulties have interrupted the accord implementation regulation.

Now ahead of the UNGA, it seems that the Iranians have shifted their position. Whereby earlier they said that they would stay committed to the agreement if the other partners remained committed (in the absence of the US), on Sunday Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned against US making a “wrong move” on the nuclear deal.

It may mean that this new approach has been adopted to pressure the EU to push Trump to remain committed to the deal; otherwise the Iranians will resume their nuclear program back to the pre-deal status and leave the agreement. This is new and perhaps they would play this hand this week at the UN to see if the other parties in the P5+1 (UN Security Council and Germany) can work harder on the US to keep them committed to the deal in fears of Iranian threats.

The 72nd session of the UNGA will be quite interesting as the two angry birds Presidents Trump and Rouhani plan to confront each other.