The Two Quiet Yet Epic Lessons We Learned From the Finale of 'Pretty Little Liars'

[Note: contains spoilers.]

Whether or not you were a fan of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, Tuesday’s final episode delivered two powerful television truths.

1. No one knows how to build a dungeon any more.

2. No one on any television show ever again should say, “You don’t have to do this.”

Freeform Really, could Pretty Little Liars end with anything except a selfie?

Okay, true, there were other possible takeaways from Tuesday.

We learned that Spencer Hastings’s evil twin Alex Drake (Troian Bellisario) was the menacing “A.D.” who seemed all primed to kill some of our heroines.

We learned that Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding) would have to clear a couple more hurdles before they could get married.

Freeform Allie, Emily and the twins.

We learned that Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Emily (Shay Mitchell) were settling in to raise their twins and we learned that Mona (Janel Parrish) apparently can live out one of her cherished twisted fantasies even if she had to do a couple of good deeds along the way.

In the wider picture, we learned that tweens and teens can be just as charmed by a show about female friendship bonds as fans of Sex and the City or Golden Girls.

Freeform Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario. Note cellphone in Lucy’s pocket.

We learned that over 160 episodes, which makes Pretty Little Liars one of the most successful TV shows of the 21th century, their fans formed a social media community as close as the characters became on the show.

And all that is good. We just want to suggest those other two television lessons are also worth noting.

First, the dungeons thing. You’ve heard it said that America doesn’t make anything any more, that we’ve morphed from a manufacturing economy to a service economy where we wash each other’s cars.

While that may be oversimplified, it is true that we don’t make as many things as we used to, and secure basement dungeons are apparently among the casualties.

Television shows are overrun with dungeons, as anyone who watches any crime/suspense show or soap can attest.

Psychotics are always kidnapping people, usually innocent people, and locking or chaining them up in a seemingly escape-proof basement room.

And then the “escape-proof” part never seems to work.

Think back to TV shows from Scandal to Designated Survivor to the recent Hulu series Cardinal. The victim always somehow gets out.

On Tuesday’s Pretty Little Liars, the evil Alex spent what must have been a bloody fortune – okay, she could afford it – on a sophisticated, multi-door, interlocking system of rooms where Spencer and Ezra were to be detained either forever or until Alex got bored and killed them.

Then Spencer’s Mom slipped her a 25-cent hairpin and bam, a few minutes later Spencer and Ezra were out.

All that money. All that technology. All that gloating. All for nothing.

Someone needs to figure out a way to make a dungeon psychotic killers can rely on. There is such a market for that.

And while that’s happening, victims can practice never saying, “You don’t have to do this.”

Because the person to whom they address that plea always does it anyway, unless some unexpected third party intervenes.

Seriously. There is a 100% do-it-anyway rate. Can you remember a single time when someone who was about to get shot said “You don’t have to do this,” and the person holding the gun said “Hmmm, you’re right. I don’t. Let’s go out for Fro-Yo instead.”

Of course you didn’t. It never happens. It’s as futile as telling the cheerleader in a slasher film not to into the dark creepy room alone. Of course she will. That’s what cheerleaders do.

And “You don’t have to do this” is what victims say.

The only one who didn’t say it was Walter White’s brother-in-law Hank on Breaking Bad. When Walter told the bad guy he didn’t have to shoot Hank at all, Hank said, Walter, you moron, of course he’s going to shoot me. Which he then did.

In any case, it would seem a shame to let Pretty Little Liars pass without acknowledging these two little gift lessons it tucked into the final episode.

Freeform Together forever.

After all, PLL is a show where lethal tension rests comfortably right next to a fairyland scene where the five Liars are sitting at an outdoor café table on a deserted street and snow begins to gently fall.

It’s the great rainbow of life. All things are possible.

Except for a secure dungeon and any chance that the bad guy really does not have to do this.