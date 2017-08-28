The Two Sides of Every Influencer Marketing Campaign (And Why They Matter)

By Justin Rezvani

In every influencer marketing campaign, there are two sides: the influencer, and the audience.

Unfortunately, most of the focus is always on the influencers. They’re the ones with the massive followings. They’re the ones creating great content. They’re the ones attracting all the attention, and sadly, brands get caught up chasing who is popular rather than who is going to really move the needle. They want to say, “We’ve got Kendall Jenner in our newest ad” instead of thinking hard about that influencer’s audience and whether it truly aligns with the brand’s goals.

This is arguably the biggest mistake companies make when first stepping into the realm of influencer marketing. They say, “This guy is really cool on YouTube, he’s got a lot of followers, let’s work with him,” instead of digging into the analytics and understanding how this influencer, in particular, is going to drive sales or the right kind of awareness.

When I first started theAmplify, it was the analytics portion that really spurred the idea — and that’s what I’m proudest of. I didn’t just want to build a platform that executed campaigns from a creative standpoint, but also from a data standpoint, since that’s arguably the biggest pain point in all of influencer marketing — a lack of data.

As a result, it’s pretty incredible how many brands I’ve worked with who walk through the door feeling burned from a previous experience. They’re hesitant to run another campaign because the last one was such a disaster, and now they think influencer marketing just doesn’t work for them.

It’s almost like talking to someone who just got out of a bad relationship and has decided relationships just “aren’t for them.” Let me tell you: It’s not an influencer marketing (as a strategy) problem. It’s a data problem. They didn’t do enough work in the beginning to make sure their ad spend on influencers was going to drive results on the back end.

So, when it comes to running an effective campaign, one based on data, here are the two sides of the equation — and why both matter.

The Influencer

At the start of every campaign, we create what is called an influencer persona. We do this by leveraging the technology of IBM Watson to get hyper-specific about the influencers we’re looking to work with, and get clear on what their “character profile” really looks like. This includes their values as an influencer, all the way down to their language patterns, shared emotions and social habits. All of these data points help us gain clarity around whether this person will not only move the needle for the goals of the campaign, but be a good fit for the brand and its established messaging.

The reason we spend so much time on understanding the influencers we’re targeting is because working with the wrong influencer can make or break a campaign. It’s the reason so many clients run one influencer marketing campaign and then give up — because whatever agency they worked with didn’t really do their due diligence. They just picked a few popular profiles and then threw an ad budget at them.

That’s not influencer marketing. That’s gambling.

The Audience

The flip side of the equation is the audience — both the audience you want to reach, and the audience of each individual influencer. The two have to align.

How we collect this data is by leveraging TensorFlow. We collect everything from interest topics, demographics, geo-locations, brand affinities, platform activity, and more.

The reason why the due diligence that goes into understanding an influencer’s audience is so important is because a big following isn’t necessarily the “right” following. If someone has a million followers, but all of them live in a country that isn’t able to buy the product you’re selling, then your influencer marketing campaign is going to fail. Period. Or if the influencer’s audience only engages with certain types of content, and what the brand has commissioned the influencer to create doesn’t align with those interests, then it’s also going to fail. A simple mention from a big-name influencer isn’t what drives results for a brand. It has to be the right message, delivered in a way that you know is going to resonate with their target audience while also making sure their target audience aligns with the goals of the campaign.

All of these things are why data has to be the foundation of each and every decision. Without data, all you’re doing is making slightly educated guesses — an approach that would never fly in other marketing avenues, such as digital advertising or email marketing.

Both sides matter: the influencer and the audience. And it’s up to you to do your homework on both.

--