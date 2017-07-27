The Type to Give

It was a typical balmy New York City evening when I boarded the C train heading downtown. The passengers in the car that I entered perfectly represented the kaleidoscope of cultures and nationalities typical of the C line. I found a seat, and relaxed my mind, and tried to unwind after what had been a very long day.

In my own world, totally oblivious to the sound of the train stopping and people getting on and off, I did not notice a man in his 30s in a sleeveless undershirt board the subway car. It was only when I heard him say "ladies and gentlemen, I apologize for the interruption but please give me your attention for a just minute," that I snapped out of my reverie. He continued, "My name is Anthony and I am a father of two young children, Anthony Jr. and Samantha. We are currently homeless and in desperate need of your help. Anything... money, food, toiletries... G-d bless!" Anthony scanned the subway car but nobody made any move to assist him. Suddenly, he spun around, singled me out, and said, "I know that you are gonna help me, that's what you people do!" Anthony was correct, as I reached into my wallet, handed him a dollar and wished him well. He smiled, said "toda raba – thanks," and moved along.

As for me, I sat there and wondered what he was referring to when he remarked "That's what you people always do." Did he mean gullible people like me? Or perhaps people with a dress shirt and tie? Or maybe he was referring to my kippa and tzitzit, dead giveaways that I was a Jew. I concluded that it was the latter, particularly as his "toda raba" echoed in my head.

The incident was soon forgotten as I got off the subway at 34th St. and headed quickly to catch a train from Penn Station to NJ. I descended to the NJ Transit area and proceeded to purchase a ticket from the vending machine. As I turned form the machine with ticket in hand, I heard someone say, "Excuse me, sir." It was a young-looking college kid. "Sir,” he said, “I need to buy a train ticket, and I am just one dollar short, can you spare a dollar?" Once again I smiled and reached for my wallet. "Here," I said, "Enjoy!" He thanked me profusely, and I ran off to catch my train.

As I settled down into one of the relatively comfortable chairs on the train, I once again began to wonder why this young fellow singled me out from the hundreds of other passengers milling around the terminal. Gullible looking? Dress shirt and tie again? Or maybe those same obvious signs of my Jewishness that somehow made him hedge his odds at actually getting his dollar!

And while I will never know for sure, I have a niggling feeling that it has to do with my Jewish appearance. In a remarkable statement about Jewish identity, the Talmud teaches us that three specific character traits define the Jewish people: they are compassionate, they are bashful, and they perform acts of kindness.

The current numbers in the US support this multi-thousand-year-old adage. According to philanthropy.com, Jews are more giving than the overall American population. Here are the numbers from 2014: About 76 percent of Jewish donors say they made a charitable gift within the last year, compared with 63 percent of non-Jews. The contrast is even more striking among households that earn less than $50,000: About 60 percent of those households gave, compared with 46 percent of non-Jewish households.