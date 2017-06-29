As the wellness market continues its explosive growth, and we have more information than ever on nutrition, clean eating is increasingly becoming a priority in UK homes. Yet, while raising the bar for our health goals, many people still feel pushed for time. Seeing the market opportunity, healthy eating startup Everdine has set out to make nutrition habits convenient, and scalable.

Based in London, Everdine employs Michelin-trained chefs to create a menu of healthy meals which are delivered to your home or office.

A good example of someone who was healthily-intentioned but time-poor was Everdine Founder, Andreas Jaegle. He had experienced the difficulty of working long hours at a demanding job while trying to eat well. He found himself coming home and bingeing on junk food because he didn't have time to go grocery shopping and plan out his own meals.

After researching the growing market and raising money from strategic partners, he assembled a startup team. Together, Everdine then came up with the idea of flash-freezing ingredients, to ensure meals retained their macronutrients, and to provide the flexibility busy people need, along with removing entirely the necessity of food waste.

Healthy eaters and foodies alike are hooked, with over 100,000 meals already ordered and delivered throughout the UK.

Everdine

What's next? Everdine is focusing on allowing customers to curate their own menus, and of course, business expansion. Says Jaegle, “We truly want to democratise access to unprocessed, balanced food. Our goal is to deliver nutrition to people who, for any reason, aren't able to cook for themselves every day, but want to optimise their health.”

With the IPO of Blue Apron this week, the US market has already demonstrated the potential for large scale growth by meal delivery startups. While taking a different angle from Blue Apron’s assemble your own meal kits, and via understanding the need for fast and easy nutrition, Everdine has ensured it’s foothold in the UK’s rapidly-expanding wellness scene.