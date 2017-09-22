The Ultimate Asheville, North Carolina, Road Trip Playlist

Spotify has curated playlists reflecting the local flavor of each stop on HuffPost’s “ Listen to America ” tour using location-based data to find out what people are really listening to in 20-plus cities. Check back for more from Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.

There is no River Whyless in the area (it’s the French Broad River that twists and turns alongside the city), but an especially-popular folk group of Asheville natives is named after it anyway. Tyler Ramsey, the Band of Horses lead singer with his own solo career, also hails from the area, along with Florida Georgia Line collaborator Chase Rice, who was raised on a farm here. Other musically inclined locals include “Scandal” actress Bellamy Young (she also sings), hip-hop artist Jermaine Dupri (born here), singer-songwriter Roberta Flack and traditional Appalachian folk musician Bascom Lamar Lunsford. Not too far away, the great Nina Simone was brought up in Tryon, North Carolina.