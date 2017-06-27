The Ultimate Bathroom Custom Cabinetry

The bathroom is a very important place to be organized and updated on a yearly basis. The beauty of custom cabinetry is that it opens the space and yet makes the usage and storage needs more efficient.

In a bathroom, just like the kitchen you have to do the space planning first that allows you to know how the space in general will work. Then you go into the detail of where the cabinetry is and what the storage needs are inside the cabinetry as the person functions in the space. First, I draw the layout of the cabinetry. Then I go into the cabinetry detail itself and outline all of the individual drawers and shelving locations and what each shelf and drawer will contain.

BATHROOM 1

This bathroom was a typical master bathroom shared by two people. So each person has their own sink over the cabinet and each person has individual needs for storage space underneath and next to the sink. Their basic needs were met in the overall sink cabinet. That means their items such as their toothbrushes, hair dryers and whatnot were all contained in that location. The other cabinet to the right was used also for stage and display and had more of the backup or specialty storage. The smaller curio cabinet drawers, which resemble an antique tea or spice storage cabinet from Europe, holds lots of little goodies and personal items for grooming. Again, the overall design of the cabinetry was vintage furniture quality with inset beaded doors, but also done with cleaner lines and light colors to modernize it.

BATHROOM 2

This bathroom has custom cabinetry made to resemble a darker bamboo with a matching mirror. The sink space cabinetry was made for two people. The custom design allowed for maximum storage and one sink allowed for a larger countertop space on either side. We used a contemporary brushed nickel linear pull with a bit of a vintage style. The cabinets were made out of alder wood and the material on the counter is Beaumaniere Limestone.

BATHROOM 3

This is a master bathroom for his and her. The cabinets are done in a cleaner line shaker style. They are alder wood with a custom lacquer finish. The counter top is a Calacatta Gold Marble from Italy. The handles are crystal with polished silver bases. The overall theme was a very traditional old world style with clean modern lines.

BATHROOM 4

This is the ultimate spa bath. All stone walls and floor and open concept for showering and bathing. The cabinets are also a cleaner line shaker style with a lacquer finish to stand up to the water. The rest of the house had a cottage theme, so we made the cabinets as clean as possible and with no knobs. The bench is there to be used while showering or setting a towel. The ceiling fan was added. The sink is to the left and there is tall linen storage next to the mirror.