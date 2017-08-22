The Ultimate Food Fight: Tips for Celebrating La Tomatina

On August 30, 2017, thousands will gather on the streets of BuÑol, a small town on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain to participate in a good old fashioned food fight. Weapon of choice? Tomatoes.

A tradition since the 1940s, La Tomatina is a Spanish tomato-throwing festival that has sparked interest within Spain and around the world. It has grown to be the “World’s Biggest Food Fight” with over one hundred metric tonnes of tomatoes and up to 40,000 participates.

The festival kicks off at 11 A.M. when a brave soul climbs the palo jabón, a greased up pole with a ham mounted on the top. The purpose is to make the ham drop, marking the beginning of the festival, but it is quite challenging. If participants are unable to drop the ham, a water cannon is blasted to start the fight.

Grab some tomatoes and follow these tips for a safe and fun experience!

1. Traveling to Tomatina:

The small town of BuÑol has much to offer, but not in the way of accommodations. It is recommended to stay in Valencia (38km) and take the train into BuÑol the morning of. This will alleviate much stress as parking is limited and the narrow streets can be tough to navigate.

2. Cover it up

Traditional wear is white clothing, and it’s recommended to bring a change of clothes, or at the very least, an extra shirt. Although uncommon, there are reports of some people ripping off clothes or losing items in the crowd, so better to be safe than sorry. The train will not let anyone on if they do not have proper clothing.

3. Keeping those toma-toes safe!

It’s key to wear shoes that have a good grip and are equally comfortable. Do not wear flip flops as you will most certainly lose them in the crowd. Shoes such as old tennis shoes or Crocs are ideal for the festival.

4. Guarding with goggles

Tomatoes are tasty in your mouth not your eyes. Acidic tomato juice is the last thing you want getting in your eyes. Therefore goggles are a must! Full mask or racing goggles work fine, but keep in mind the full mask has an added bonus of hiding the smell of tomatoes. In addition to guarding your face make sure to guard your valuables in a Ziploc or waterproof bag to keep your money and your phone tomato free.

5. Filming the fight

If you want to document the festival, bring a waterproof camera or GoPro. If you choose to bring a GoPro, invest in a head strap to place your camera on so you can be hands-free, optimizing the number of tomatoes you can throw.

6. Squish or be squashed

Tomatoes can hurt when they are being pelted at high speeds in the direction of your face. It is proper tomato-throwing etiquette to first smash the tomato, and then throw it. It is far less painful after it has been smashed and makes it all the messier.

7. Healthy hydration

Summer in Spain is red-hot, so take preventative measures. The festivities last all day long after the fight is done, so make sure to keep yourself hydrated and limit your cerveza intake. Wear sunscreen and bring a hat to prevent looking like a tomato yourself.

8. Show up early & stay late

The festival has gained popularity in the last couple of years, therefore space is limited with thousands shoulder-to-shoulder to you. The festival starts at 11 A.M., but people will start arriving around 8 A.M. So get there early to be part of the fun. After the fight, the festivities continue throughout the day and into the night, so be sure to stick around.