M’athchomaroon! We put this Game of Thrones season 7 predictions contest together as a friendly competition between competitive, Game of Thrones-loving coworkers. We loved it so much, we opened it up to the world with $1,000 in prizes.

During the off-season, we bicker about theories, exchange links, listen to podcasts and see live Game of Thrones soundtrack concerts. We were so ready for season 7, so the plan was to kick off the season with a beer after work and discuss our final predictions.

Then we started talking about how many things we thought could happen, or go wrong, or completely shock and confuse us because this is Game of Thrones were talking about. We realized we would have to keep track of who had predicted things correctly from the beginning, in something like a spreadsheet. Our data guy is obsessed with spreadsheets. And because we’re competitive, it then became about points. How do we keep track and see who wins if we don’t record things as they happen? How do we compare them?

HBO/HELEN SLOAN

We pulled together our collection of popular fan theories; our personal theories; obvious bits we’ve picked up from trailers and released photos; and wild conjectures that possibly make no sense or came from an obscure reference in the Game of Thrones wiki. Now, our Game of Thrones season 7 prediction contest is an embedded Google form on our company blog for everyone to enjoy and it’s easy to enter!

Thanks to denofgeek and other websites that posted all their solid predictions and were able to narrow them down to the ones they felt most strongly about. Sometimes we feel like everything makes sense until something else also makes sense for a completely different reason, and then we think of something else that blows our minds. That’s a huge part of why I love the show so much but also, we are all huge fans of the books.