The Ultimate Kansas City, Missouri, Road Trip Playlist

Spotify has curated playlists reflecting the local flavor of each stop on HuffPost’s “Listen to America” tour using location-based data to find out what people are really listening to in 20-plus cities. Check back for more from Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Kansas City may not be at the exact center of the 48 contiguous states ― that distinction is claimed by the tiny town of Lebanon, Kansas ― but it still has a lot of heart. The city known for its barbecue, beer and bargains isn’t short on culture: It claims a sleek new opera house, a jazz museum and its own ballet company.

A rich musical history here produced old-school stars like the jazz pianist Pete Johnson, singers Big Joe Turner (who famously didn’t really need a microphone) and Chris Connor, trombonist Bob Brookmeyer and composer Burt Bacharach. But the city’s talent spans genres ― the rock group Puddle of Mudd came out of Kansas City in the early ’90s. Songwriter Jessica Harp, one-half of the country duo Wreckers formed with Michelle Branch, hails from here, too, along with singer-songwriter Jeff Black, ’80s rockers The Rainmakers, the cellist Melora Creager and a couple names in rap: Tech N9one and Kriss Kaliko.

But people in Kansas City love their U2. A Spotify analysis also found more than average listeners of a few indie groups ― Glass Animals, Marian Hill, Sylvan Esso ― along with The Lumineers and Blake Shelton. A handful of Top 40 songs that are popular here completes the list: