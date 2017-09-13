The Ultimate Little Rock, Arkansas, Road Trip Playlist

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Alongside the Arkansas River, Little Rock stands around 100 miles south of the state’s self-declared “folk music capital of the world,” the tiny town of Mountain View. There, residents preserve the region’s long history of folk and bluegrass genres, hosting an annual music festival and encouraging kids to learn how to pluck quick notes on the fiddle, guitar, mandolin and other strings.

That tradition trickles down to Little Rock, where country music icons and Arkansas natives Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell (who died on Aug. 8) enjoy popularity alongside blues and soul artists, such as Al Green and Little Rock’s own Nicky Parrish. The city is also where the pioneering black conductor William Grant Still got his start and, a few genres removed, the band Evanescence.

Top 40 artists including Miley Cyrus, Zedd and Bruno Mars round out our list. Give it a listen below: