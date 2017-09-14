The Ultimate Oxford, Mississippi, Road Trip Playlist

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Spotify has curated playlists reflecting the local flavor of each stop on HuffPost’s “Listen to America” tour using location-based data to find out what people are really listening to in 20-plus cities. Check back for more from Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.

As the home of Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi, also hosts a buzzing music scene where up-and-coming bands from around the South stop by to play local venues. (One spot was once part of a stable owned by William Faulkner’s family.)

Featured below are local acts including folk artist Sanders Bohlke (whom Paste magazine described as a mashup of Bon Iver and Bhi Bhiman), the experimental Ben Ricketts, producer Lo Noom and garage-rock group Bass Drum of Death. Singers Rae Sremmurd and Faith Hill hail from places nearby the liberal arts enclave, too. But as a testament to the state’s diverse landscape of taste, we found that Mississippians are partial to a mixed bag of genres: Kurt Vile’s lo-fi rock, Yo-Yo Ma’s classical cello, Bethany Dillon’s contemporary Christian and Tamar Braxton’s R&B all cropped up during research.

All that and more ― including a few of the summer’s most inescapable hits ― can be heard below.