The Ultimate Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Road Trip Playlist

There’s a lot more going on in Pittsburgh than the industry that gave it the Steel City moniker. The city that was once home to the world’s first Nickelodeon has remade itself into a destination for Hollywood moviemaking, boasting dozens upon dozens of titles (“The Dark Knight Rises,” anyone?) in its portfolio.

Pittsburgh’s self-titled Yinzers aren’t strangers to other talent milling around, either. Wiz Khalifa hails from here, along with Christina Aguilera (raised outside the city), pop singer Daya, rappers Mac Miller and Chevy Woods, and mashup artist Girl Talk. A number of jazz singers and artists come from Pittsburgh, as well: Roy Eldridge, Henry Mancini, Billy Eckstine, Art Blakey, The Del-Vikings, The Marcels and others. And you’ll recognize Rusted Root from “Matilda,” or “Ice Age,” perhaps.

More than elsewhere, Pittsburghians show a preference for the local rappers Hardo and Jimmy Wopo, the rock group The Clarks and the alternative band Judah & the Lion. But they’re also partial to Brand New, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line. A few Top 40 hits complete our list, which you can hear below.