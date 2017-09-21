Julie Resnick, Contributor Co-founder, feedfeed, a global community of people who love to cook!

The Ultimate Taco Tuesday Menu

09/21/2017 04:14 pm ET

We take #TacoTuesday pretty seriously around here, so we decided it was time to pull together the ultimate taco night menu featuring everything from cocktails to dessert!

Cocktail Hour:

Classic Margarita

Photo and recipe by @danielyeom

Margaritas are somewhat of a requirement for taco night!

Get the recipe

Get more Margarita recipes

Spiced Pineapple And Sherry Swizzle

Photo and recipe by @colljeffers

Fresh pineapple keeps these cocktails light and bright!

Get the recipe

Get more Tequila Cocktail recipes

Light Bites:

Feedfeed Guacamole

Photo and recipe by @thefeedfeed

Our go-to homemade guacamole recipe!

Get the recipe

Get more Guacamole recipes

Feedfeed Pico de Gallo

Photo and recipe by @thefeedfeed

You only need tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, cilantro and lime for this recipe!

Get the recipe

Get more Pico de Gallo recipes

Main Course:

Feedfeed Braised Pork Tacos

Photo by @illfeedyourface

Master this tender pork recipe and top it any which way you choose!

Get the recipe

Get more Pork recipes

Spicy Cauliflower Tacos With Tangy Cilantro Coleslaw

Photo and recipe by @root_for_food

If you’re looking for a vegetarian option for taco night, look no further!

Get the recipe

Get more Cauliflower recipes

Sweet Treats:

Baked Cinnamon Sugar Churros

Photo and recipe by @sarah_fel

This recipe might take a little more time, but the pay off is dipping fluffy pockets of dough into chocolate sauce!

Get the recipe

Get more Churros recipes

Dulce de Leche Stuffed Chocolate Muffins

Photo and recipe by @balaboostas_bakery

It doesn’t get much better than a dulce de leche and chocolate combo!

Get the recipe

Get more Chocolate recipes

Follow The Feedfeed

thefeedfeed.com || Instagram || Facebook || Pinterest || Twitter || Snapchat

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
The Ultimate Taco Tuesday Menu

CONVERSATIONS