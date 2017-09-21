The Ultimate Taco Tuesday Menu

We take #TacoTuesday pretty seriously around here, so we decided it was time to pull together the ultimate taco night menu featuring everything from cocktails to dessert!

Cocktail Hour:

Classic Margarita

Photo and recipe by @danielyeom

Margaritas are somewhat of a requirement for taco night!

Spiced Pineapple And Sherry Swizzle

Photo and recipe by @colljeffers

Fresh pineapple keeps these cocktails light and bright!

Light Bites:

Feedfeed Guacamole

Photo and recipe by @thefeedfeed

Our go-to homemade guacamole recipe!

Feedfeed Pico de Gallo

Photo and recipe by @thefeedfeed

You only need tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, cilantro and lime for this recipe!

Main Course:

Feedfeed Braised Pork Tacos

Photo by @illfeedyourface

Master this tender pork recipe and top it any which way you choose!

Spicy Cauliflower Tacos With Tangy Cilantro Coleslaw

Photo and recipe by @root_for_food

If you’re looking for a vegetarian option for taco night, look no further!

Sweet Treats:

Baked Cinnamon Sugar Churros

Photo and recipe by @sarah_fel

This recipe might take a little more time, but the pay off is dipping fluffy pockets of dough into chocolate sauce!

Dulce de Leche Stuffed Chocolate Muffins

Photo and recipe by @balaboostas_bakery

It doesn’t get much better than a dulce de leche and chocolate combo!