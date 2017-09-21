The Ultimate Taco Tuesday Menu

We take #TacoTuesday pretty seriously around here, so we decided it was time to pull together the ultimate taco night menu featuring everything from cocktails to dessert!
Cocktail Hour:
Classic Margarita
Margaritas are somewhat of a requirement for taco night!
Spiced Pineapple And Sherry Swizzle
Fresh pineapple keeps these cocktails light and bright!
Light Bites:
Feedfeed Guacamole
Our go-to homemade guacamole recipe!
Feedfeed Pico de Gallo
You only need tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, cilantro and lime for this recipe!
Main Course:
Feedfeed Braised Pork Tacos
Master this tender pork recipe and top it any which way you choose!
Spicy Cauliflower Tacos With Tangy Cilantro Coleslaw
If you’re looking for a vegetarian option for taco night, look no further!
Sweet Treats:
Baked Cinnamon Sugar Churros
This recipe might take a little more time, but the pay off is dipping fluffy pockets of dough into chocolate sauce!
Dulce de Leche Stuffed Chocolate Muffins
It doesn’t get much better than a dulce de leche and chocolate combo!
