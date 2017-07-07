The uncertainty effect: a chance to seize the moment for G20

Since the first Industrial Revolution, skeptics have continued to warn us about the destructive — and disruptive — consequences of technological advancements, yet somehow societies and economies around the world have adapted to every new challenge and innovation.

And yes, the speed of this technological change is moving at an accelerated pace — it can be unsettling at times. But as the world becomes more dominated by technology, it is critical, now more than ever, that our political leaders not only understand how this technology operates, but also how to make it work for society and the people they represent.

When the G20 reconvenes its annual leadership summit this week, we will no doubt be reminded of the familiar narrative that we are “living in uncertain times”. Some might be cynical of the value of such gatherings, for obvious reasons.

But like every generation before us, we have to learn how to embrace and harness today’s disruptive technologies to create new opportunities and industries. Providing the necessary policy and infrastructure leadership is the challenge for G20 members.

Evidence is growing from the global business community across G20 countries that we should embrace disruption as an opportunity. According to EY’s Growth Barometer a survey of 2,340 chief executives and senior leaders of middle-market companies (with revenues of US$1m — US$3b) in 30 countries, 90% of executives see today’s uncertainty as an opportunity for business growth.

What’s more, nearly two thirds of this group plan to increase full-time staff over the next 12 months. They see the adoption of robotics and automation in the work place as a way to augment human talent, not replace it.

It is this insight that should make us watch the G20 closely this week for clues as to how political leaders intend to address technology disruption. Adapting effectively to technological disruptions such as automation is perhaps the biggest long-term challenge facing society today. To unlock the next wave of innovations government leaders will have to address this challenge head-on, jointly with business leaders and other stakeholders.

The big question is: Can they work together to come up with the right answers — motivated by the understanding that solutions in the 21st century will look different to the past?

The voice of entrepreneurs

Fueled by a perception that many elected leaders have not yet struck the right balance of urgency and nuance in policy responses to the changes underway, EY’s EYQ think tank convened a discussion among the world’s leading entrepreneurs at the annual EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Forum. The participants were representing their respective countries as national winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year award.

In attendance, Murad Al-Katib, president and CEO of AGT Food and 2017 World Entrepreneur Of The Year Winner, noted that as policy concerns become increasingly linked between business and government leaders, entrepreneurs must work more closely together with policymakers in order “to recognize uncertainties or threats, analyze the situation, define the problem and then find the solution that can be turned into a business opportunity.”

With over 30 countries represented at the roundtable, we invited the entrepreneurs to share their views with the G20 on how uncertainty is effecting the growth of their businesses. We focused on four basic but critical questions that all leaders should answer when looking to address uncertainty:

What’s driving the next wave of innovation? How will a future driven by emerging markets look? What is the future of work? How will the world’s best entrepreneurs respond to these disruptive challenges?

People, capital, and technology remain at the center of business

Several themes emerged from the discussion:

Entrepreneurs in developed markets identified access to talent as their critical challenge for business growth.

In contrast — in emerging markets — access to capital is still a significant issue for entrepreneurs to realize their growth ambitions. Overall, talent and technology are the key enablers — and also the biggest threats to growth for businesses.

As enablers to growth — it is the blending of human capability with disruptive technology that will develop future innovation.

Getting access to the best talent and investing in new technologies at the right pace are seen as the real challenges for today’s growing companies.

Through these challenges, the question entrepreneurs want the G20 to address is this: What will governments do to support the development of a workforce appropriately skilled for future demands and ready to interact seamlessly with technology?

What’s after what’s next?

We are only witnessing the beginning of the disruption that will impact our society and more significant changes are yet to come. Responding to disruption and uncertainty is one of today’s biggest strategic imperatives for G20 policymakers. In a world where everything from political systems and social contracts to business models and value networks to is changing, it’s easy to perceive and identify the threats.

The bigger challenge will be apparent this week. How do G20 members forge consensus across historical and new divides and transform the uncertainties of the present into the opportunities for the future?