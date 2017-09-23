The Underground Dancers of Iran

Dance is widely understood as an inalienable right and furthermore one that might seem futile to deny. From swing, jazz and modern hip hop in the United States to Bharatanatyam, Kathak and modern Bollywood in India; from Adumu and Kpanlogo in Sub-Saharan Africa to Samba and Capoeira in Brazil, dance is a uniting force that has evolved, fluxed and carried nations and their peoples into the modern world. Dance has served as a way of expressing oneself and telling stories that would otherwise have been lost; a boost in morale when the future seems bleak; a form of entertainment that has the ability to bring people of all backgrounds and beliefs together. It serves as a testament to the globalizing nature of the modern world: the expansion of both media and travel brings the creativity of peoples miles apart from one another into close concentration, paving the path for greater knowledge, tolerance, and inspiration. Not all nations, however, see it as such. Bans against dance and freeform movement have swept across the world, often in the most unexpected places and for a variety of reasons. While many nations, from Kuwait to Japan to the liberal stronghold that is Sweden, have passed laws that prohibit various aspects of dance, the harshest of these comes from Iran.

The Middle East is ripe with hotspots of violence and human rights violations. The news has recently been plagued by Iran thanks to its newly signed nuclear deal with world powers, laying the groundwork for nuclear disarmament in exchange for the loosening of economic sanctions. Amid dozens of other problems, the world’s activists are hardly taking a closer look at dance, one thing in particular that Iranians are deprived of.

The persecution of dance was brought to light in 2014 among cries of outrage when seven young Iranians were arrested for their video dancing to Pharrell’s “Happy.”1 The young men and women believed that they were exercising a basic human right of expression and embracing their culture; unfortunately, not everyone was happy with the production. Each of the convicted has been sentenced to up to one year’s jail time and ninety-one lashes. Luckily for them, the sentences have now been suspended and will not be carried out unless they are found guilty of other crimes within the next three years. The jail time was punishment for participating in the video, while the lashes condemned their challenging of Islamic norms. One defendant was even given an additional six months for the possession of alcohol – all of which bring to light the alarming nature and extent of Iran’s theocratic rule. The dancers were forced to apologize publicly for their “vulgar” actions.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that young people in Iran have been punished for their passion for dance. Last year, Hollywood further publicized the issue through their release of Desert Dancer, which tells the story of Afshin Ghaffarian, an infamous Iranian dancer who fled the country during the 2008 Iranian elections and the Arab Spring in order to escape persecution and freely practice his art.2 The Iranian National Ballet Company, now known as Les Ballets Persans, disbanded soon after the 1979 Revolution and now operates out of Stockholm, leaving dozens of aspiring dancers to stage their own miniature revolutions in the dark and hidden corners of Iran.3

From a historical perspective, this phenomenon seems oxymoronic: Iran is heir to the legacy of Persia – one of the history’s greatest empires both in might and in cultural richness. Historically, court dances, folk dances and war dances in dozens of different styles were a fundamental part of Persian culture. The Sufis or devishes who often facilitated the spread of Islam owe their spinning fantastically embellished costumes and fluid skirts that are characteristic of the Middle East all stem from the Persian forefathers of Iran.4

Before the Iranian Revolution of 1979, dance was an integral part of Iranian culture. The government poured funding into programs for the arts. Dance in particular was held to very high esteem, combining elements of Western dance with traditional Persian styles. The first Iranian ballet institution was founded in 1928 and until recently, Iran was home to the Middle East’s most celebrated ballet company. During the 1940s and -50s, Iranian dance companies toured across the Middle East, India, and Europe, performing for prestigious guests like the Queen of England and U.S. President Nixon. Thanks to the government and many wealthy patrons, dance in Iran has been transformed from the last-choice career of a lowly entertainer into an art form celebrated by the whole world. Today, however, these same dance companies have been forced underground or out of the country altogether, or risk being dissolved altogether.

Everything changed with the 1979 revolution: the Cultural Revolution that followed reinstated Iran as an Islamic theocracy and it recast dance in the beliefs of traditional Islam, as sinful. Women in particular are restricted by this law, as they are not only prohibited from dancing in public, but must conform to the standard loose-fitting garb and headscarf which are difficult to dance in. The Committee for Islamization of Universities went to work purging the Iranian education system of everythingtheyconsideredtoviolate an “Islamic atmosphere.” Today, courses like music and dance have been classified as “fake knowledge.”

This jurisdiction even extends to humanities like law, political science, economics, psychology, education, and sociology. As a result, the Revolution gave way to the Iranian Diaspora. Thousands of Iranian intellectuals, artists, writers, and politicians are today isolated to other parts of the world in fear of persecution, producing a nation free of Western influence, but greatly weakened in development, innovation, and economic growth. The prohibition of dance in Iran both then and today takes two forms: the desire to conform society to the fundamental ideals of Islam, and the desire to expel all things Western from contaminating Iranian society. It sets a precedent that violates a basic human right of expression, which is echoed in various ways by other Islamic nations such as Kuwait, where anything more than clapping and slow swaying at concerts is illegal, and Afghanistan, where the rich traditions of Sufi spinning and Pashtun attan are being suppressed out of fear of Taliban insurgents and their public beheadings of dancers.5 But as is the case with many forms of irrational oppression, it has also given birth to a beautiful movement. While mass demonstrations in the streets are neither logical nor safe the way they would be in Japan or Sweden, Iranians who wish to dance – particularly young, female ballerinas – have found their refuge in two places where they feel safe: dark basements and social media. Despitethegovernment’sbestefforts to eradicate it from the populace, Iranian ballet endures. Ads are slyly coordinated into newspapers, and classes are conducted in secret, in abandonedbuildingsorinteachers’ homes with the curtains carefully drawn. There is the ever-present fear that the police may appear and shatter the blissful dream, but the teachers and students find the risk well worth the rewards. And occasionally there is a silver lining: the destruction of the dance industry has created small pockets of opportunity for those who are able and willing to produce and silently sell dance shoes with little competition. Shoes and dance classes are advertised on Instagram – something never before possible, but now revolutionary. Dance is occasionally allowed under one condition – massive bribes equaling thousands of dollars.

It is encouraging to know, however, that with young people, change is beginning. Our world currently faces the largest and most informed population of young people it has ever known,andtheycontinuouslyrefuse to remain silent on the issues that they face, particularly in the Middle East. The Egyptian Revolution of the 2011, for example, was spurred by young people using technology to bring about the change they sought in their government.6 This holds true in Iran. Iran’s middle and upper class youth were overtaken over the course of recent years by a craze to learn dance, despite the harsh law that forbids them to do so.7 From graceful ballet to fiery salsa and tango, Iranian youth spend huge sums of money to be able to express their forbidden passions. Partner dances like the salsa and tango are especially forbidden because Iran’s Islamic code forbids unrelated men and women from mixing in private. Dance classes are taught cleverly in secret, or otherwise in gyms, disguised as aerobics.