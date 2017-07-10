It is apparent that one number is no longer an adequate measure of the health of the economy. If we follow the most recent statistic produced by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, we see that the economy seems to be enjoying a healthy unemployment rate at 4.3%. This number should in theory inspire confidence and indicate that there will be both higher levels of inflation and an increase in wages. This assumption however found itself confined to the classroom as a recent Fed report showed a puzzling result that suggests all is not what it should be. So is there a problem with the math? Has a new factor been introduced? Or is there something else that we are missing out on? As a professional who has worked on many a board on matters of employment, I feel it key that I provide my own insight into explaining this oxymoronic reality.

Firstly, though it has been said before, it must be said again, the unemployment rate only considers those who are still looking for work. This means that if you give up on trying to find a job then to you and your friends you may be unemployed, but to the government, you’re no longer a part of the equation. A separate metric to look at is the labor force participation rate. A recent Pew report showed the most recent numbers for the labor force participation rate are better than those during The Great Recession of 2008, but have not yet recovered to pre-recession levels. Though it could be argued that our economy is on the path to recovery and it’s too early to make a judgement on the numbers , I want to point out that the unfinished recovery of the labor participation rate finds itself at odds with a recovered unemployment rate. Essentially, we have two different metrics that disagree with the position that our economy is in. On a more personal level and from my professional experience in the field, I had the opportunity to talk to those who stopped looking for jobs, they almost always told me it was because that they were just so discouraged by the fact that they couldn’t find work paying a decent wage. Now maybe you can say that they weren’t doing it correctly or they were just unlucky, but when the reasoning starts becoming a trend, I find it hard to ignore that it might be a symptom of a larger issue.

For those that do get employed, there is often little solace to be found. This is because when they join the employment rate statistic, they aren’t often joining as a traditional 9-5 worker, but as a part time worker. Employment as it is measured does not make a distinction as to whether you are full-time or part-time. This is an issue because part-time workers are not given the same benefits and privileges as full-time workers. In addition, of those that are part-time workers, 22.2% are working involuntarily, forced to take up two or more jobs because that’s the only option provided to them. Alternatively, there are an increasing number of people that have decided to become contractors. Called the 1099 economy after the IRS form that you fill out as a freelancer, these individuals are what we recognize today as the uber driver, the Air B&B host, the Postmates deliverer. These jobs are flexible and provide an alternative where individuals can craft their own hours and work at their own comfort. This so-called ‘1099 economy’ is predicted by some to rise to 43% of the workforce in 2020. Though it’s possible to argue that the flexibility is what has grown 1099 numbers, the limited protections and varying returns for contractors suggests that they are there because they have been squeezed out of traditional employment opportunities. This dynamism in employment style does bring benefits, but to push it under a single figure potentially ignores the symptoms of a disease.

Finally, I must say it is no revolutionary statement to say that there is a problem in the United States regarding wages. Though wages could be a separate article, I will summarize my attitudes the best I can. In an economy where there are seemingly more workers than jobs, we need to understand that wages are not changing the way they should be.Though the discussion on how to increase wages depends on your economic and political dispositions, it’s important that this discussion takes equal footing to that of job creation. For your own interest, there was a website created in 2004 and regularly updated by a professor at MIT, Dr. Amy K. Glasmeier. The website shows a living wage model that calculates the living wage for counties and metropolitan areas within each of the 50 states. You can look for yourself and see how you compare with Glasmeiers calculation of your local living wage. Though it could in certain areas seem an endorsement for implementing a living wage, the takeaway from this calculator is to understand that there are potential discrepancies within regions that are not being appropriately addressed.