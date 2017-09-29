Tonight it's on my heart to share this message with you, and knowing that the Universe doesn't make mistakes, I have a feeling these words were meant for you...

There will be times in your life when you feel like quitting.

When you wonder what it's all for.

Why, when we come from an infinite, blissful, euphoric realm, do we enter a reality with less than perfect parents, friends who may not understand our big dreams, a spouse that doesn't get us spiritually, or even an internal roller coaster ride of emotions we could really do without.

Why does it seem so easy for everyone out there, and sometimes feel like such a struggle inside?

Photo by Allison Taylor

If any of these inner thoughts ring true for you, my love, keep reading...

Someone once told me to follow my joy. To use this as my inner compass from the darkness into the light - in any given situation, big or small. That this would lead me anywhere I wanted to go.

I'm sure I smiled and nodded at the time, but my (then) workaholic tendencies, perfectionist personal standards, and belief that lack and scarcity were my biggest arch-nemesis, silently said otherwise.

To me, follow your joy sounded pretty airy fairy. Like I was being told I could just sit on the couch watching tv and eat ice cream all day (ice cream fanatic over here) - and somehow expect my wildest dreams to come true.

Funny enough, it's taken me years of personal growth and spiritual development to realize, following your joy can be one of the most challenging journeys we will ever face.

Because the truth is, sitting on the couch watching mindless tv and stuffing our faces with treats may bring us temporary pleasure, but it will not bring deep, everlasting, heart filling, joy.

Joy is felt with the soul.

The soul isn't fulfilled with ice cream, or wine, or chocolate or new clothes...

It requires a childlike sense of adventure, curiosity, and playfulness with life. Of growth. Of learning. Of giving and receiving love. Of service. Of pleasure in all senses.

Of seeing for the maybe the first time the immense beauty from which you came, and being present to it moment to moment.

It requires soul expansion.

This can't be found in numbing out from life and sitting on the sidelines claiming that you don't have to do anything anymore because you've been told to follow your joy.

Your joy will actually call you to become the highest version of yourself.

It will invite you to learn new things about the world, about others, and especially, about you.

It will encourage you to try new things, see new places, spend time with people you actually enjoy the presence of.

It will ask that you align fully your human self with your soul in all areas of your life. Your relationship, your friendships, your sense of self-worth and self love.

It will require you to be true to who you are.

And that you learn to speak your truth.

To dig even deeper to understand what you truth even is and what you stand for in life.

To walk through self limiting beliefs and fears so that you can be more fully present and experience life in full bloom - the joy and exhilaration that awaits you once those fears have been conquered.

The journey of joy and to joy is not always an easy one, but for me, it's the only one.

, I know it's no mistake you've received this email today, of all the people in all the world and all the emails being sent today - you received this one. And you are reading this one.

So I ask you, where in your life have you been tolerating less than joy?

Where has your inner compass been lovingly whispering to you - you deserve more than this.

Please know this - you deserve joy. You were born worthy of every single desire you have. In fact, they were placed in your heart for a reason (no accidents!). Trust this inner compass of joy. What excites you is meant for you - regardless of what fear has to say.

Follow these joy clues and crumbs along your path as they come.

And if there's one infront of you now - do not question it - take it! Trust it! Move forward with it.

It was presented to you for a reason.

Remember , the Universe doesn't make mistakes...