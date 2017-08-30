The Unlikely Path That Led to My Successful Online Business

How did you start your online business? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Joseph Kennedy, Owner at Content Pathway, on Quora:

I think my online business picked me.

One day, I as sat there at my new job, and I found myself clock-watching until lunch. As soon as lunch came, I flew out of the office and down the street. I caught my reflection in a car window - pure sadness. I hadn’t been sad for quite a long time. It was strange. I slipped into a greasy diner and ordered some eggs, slunk into a booth and cried into the palms of my hands. Heaving and sobbing I called my mum. “I’ve made a big mistake. I never should have taken this job.”

Rewind a couple of months, I was working remotely for a super progressive and fast growing virtual environmental company. I learned the tricks of the trade, I built my network, I learned all about the environment, I learned digital marketing and got to put seven years of writing training into action. But things happened; broken promises, a perceived ceiling, issues with my remote working conditions, and so it all created this sense that I had to move on.

Money was no motivator. I missed working for the environment.

Two and a half months in to my new job, I walked into the boss’ office and told him I was finished. I told him I’d be starting my own business and moving to the beach.

So, I did exactly that.

I registered www.cpath.co.uk and marked myself self-employed with the government site. Then, I got to work, enlisting clients and putting in crazy hours trying to find and complete work in the environmental sector. I’m a copywriting consultant, so I wasn’t just looking for writing gigs, I was looking for businesses who didn’t know where to begin with their copywriting, or needed a real push to make it popular.

The first few months were tough. It actually took me around four months to get to the beach. I spent six weeks bouncing around the sofas of friends, family and my ex. I then spent eleven weeks in Spain, volunteering on different projects to keep my overhead costs as close to zero as possible.

By that point, I was making good money, so I bought a one way ticket to Thailand and headed to the beach. Since then I’ve lived in Thailand, Cambodia, Spain, Morocco and I’m currently in Portugal.

Got there in the end.