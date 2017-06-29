The (un)Presidential President

Being President and being Presidential are two very different things. That should be obvious, but evidently, it isn't. As I watch the current occupant of the White House drag the office of Presidency through the mud like a toddler on a rainy day, I can't help but question how we got here. I keep asking myself, "Why aren't more Republicans speaking up? Where is the outrage on the right?”

I spent the entire Presidential election listening to Republicans drone on and on about how terrible Hillary was, somehow this guy is better? Get out of here with that garbage.

Let's be honest, it's hard to turn to anything resembling the news these days and not cringe at the political yoga taking place from members of the Republican Party. With every day it's a new untenable position, with every story it's as if their stances come full circle. It's like political pretzels are on the menu and the Grand Old Party is serving them up. It's one thing to politically "evolve," it's another thing to display more positions than the Kama-Sutra.

It's hard not to want to place the blame for this President at the feet of someone. I know I didn't support him. I know I didn't vote him. I have the proof right here. Is it the fault of the right-wing media who continuously jump to the defense of a man who behaves like a frat boy on dollar beer night? Somewhat. Is it the fault of the Republican leadership who refuse to openly and clearly chastise the President for his caveman commentary? Partly. But it's also the fault of the voters who empowered an ego-maniac with the manners and intellectual curiosity of a 1920s cartoon character.

You see, at the end of the day, the right-wing media and Republican politicians shoulder some of the blame for the toxic climate that makes up our political sphere, but no one is more to blame than Republican voters, the "silent majority" that has enabled President Trump. The Republican party has become a caricature of itself and it's sad and disheartening. What happened to the party of family values? Where is THAT party?

What if Donald Trump spoke about your daughter the way he spoke about Mika Brzezinski, would that be ok with you? What if the President spoke about your mother the way that he spoke about Megyn Kelly, would you be as calm and forgiving? What if you heard your son or your father speak about your wife the way Donald Trump spoke about Nancy O'Dell, would you stand by silently? I certainly hope not. Real men don’t act like this. We’re way past the snowflake jokes.

For over a year, Republicans have repeatedly jumped to the defense of Donald Trump, even when the things that he has said are indefensible. Instead of taking the President to task for his derogatory comments about women and minorities—or any of the other numerous groups he rambles about on his primary platform for cyber-bullying, Twitter—Republicans have repeatedly made excuses for the President, shamelessly blaming "the mainstream media" for his "need to defend himself." Usually doing so from the security of a mainstream media newsroom. The irony should be lost on no one.

The status quo can no longer stand. We are doing long-term damage to our democracy. The Republican party has been overrun by a President who believes that it is appropriate to treat women like he treats his steaks, terribly. Where's the pivot Republicans have promised for over a year? At what point will the blinding light of hyper-partisan politics stop obstructing the view of Republican voters?

I have always had supreme policy differences with most Republicans, but I have respected their love and devotion to this country. Unfortunately, for over a year, Republicans have repeatedly jumped to the defense of Donald Trump, even when the things that he has said are indefensible. The status quo can no longer stand. We are doing long-term damage to our democracy, damage that our allies and our enemies are watching in real-time.

The way Trump speaks to and about his fellow Americans isn't a rebuke of a politically correct culture, it's a temper tantrum by a man who has access to the nuclear codes. Donald Trump consistently acts more like the real housewife of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, than President of the United States. These are not isolated incidents. This was not a mistake. A mistake necessitates a conscience. A conscience necessitates the ability to show sorrow and self-reflection. The President possesses none of these qualities.

Donald Trump is no longer a private citizen, his words matter more than ever. He is now a public servant. His salary is paid by all of us. The house he lives in is supplied by all of us. The crest on the lectern that he speaks in front of represents all of us. Will he ever start acting like the President of all of us? I think it’s safe to say no.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders when asked to respond to the Presidents comments about Mika Brzezinski, had this to say:

"[The American people] knew what they were getting when they voted for Donald Trump."

What about those of us who didn't vote for him, Sarah? What are we supposed to do? Why should we have to continue to accept this embarrassment from our President? We, both Democrats and Republicans, deserve better than what we're seeing out of our government. We owe it to future generations to demand better.

How we move forward at this moment is up to Republicans. It's time for Republicans to have the type of mirror moment I've been referencing for months. A moment of personal reflection. You see, doing the right thing isn't just a political strategy, it's a term of our social contract. It's an obligation in a country where we have the unique power and responsibility of electing our own leaders.