The Unsettling Thing You Missed In The 'Game Of Thrones' Premiere

Trouble is coming.

Just as Kit Harington promised, right from the start of “Game of Thrones” Season 7 there’s tension between Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Harington’s Jon Snow.

The eldest Stark daughter almost immediately questions Jon’s decisions in front of the Northern lords. Sansa argues for breaking up the lands of the Northern houses that betrayed the Starks and fought for Ramsay Bolton by giving their castles to loyal families. But Jon, nobly yet also kind of stupidly, is like, “Nah, they cool,” and just makes their kids pledge loyalty to House Stark.

Now, it seems subtle details in the show are hinting that even darker times could lie ahead for the siblings.

In a private chat after the meeting with the Northern houses, Sansa implores Jon to listen to her and not make the same dumb mistakes their father Ned and brother Robb made. Just then, Jon gets a raven with a threatening note from Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and, again, doesn’t listen to Sansa.

It’s during this scene that we noticed something peculiar.

HBO

After Jon basically ignores Cersei’s threats, Sansa says, “You’re the military man, but I know her. If you’re her enemy, she’ll never stop until she’s destroyed you. Everyone who’s ever crossed her she’s found a way to murder.”

“You almost sound as if you admire her,” replies Jon.

“I learned a great deal from her,” she says.

That’s when it hit us.

Sansa is rocking Cersei’s hairdo!

Hair ... take another look:

HBO

The ’do is very similar to many of Cersei’s looks from earlier episodes. (Cersei’s image above is taken from Season 3, Episode 1).

We weren’t the only ones who noticed. Some Twitter users picked up on the similarities, too.

Is it me, or Sansa's hair looks just like Cersei's some seasons ago?#GameOfThrones — Elvis (@ElvisPineWriter) July 17, 2017

That's super ironic that Jon said that Sansa must admire Cersei bc I was just saying to myself that her hair is serving Cersei szn 1 #GoTS7 — Dorothy Zbornak (@unprECEded) July 17, 2017

Also, Sansa is really channeling early Cersei with her hair style. #GamesOfThrones — Andrea DeCamp (@andreamdecamp) July 17, 2017

Turner already revealed in an interview with Refinery 29 that Sansa’s hair reflects the “people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by.”

The fact that she’s channeling Cersei while having a disagreement with Jon is pretty unnerving, especially considering she just said that she’s “learned a great deal” from a woman who always finds a way of murdering her enemies.

(Oh, Snow she didn’t!)

Is Sansa becoming the new Cersei? Does this foreshadow a dangerous animosity between the pair? Is there only one hairstylist in Westeros?