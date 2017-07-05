The Untapped Power of Our Children

American children have long been subjected to rigorous standards that serve colleges and universities. They are taught by teachers belonging to Unions primarily concerned with teachers’ welfare. Now comes a New York Times article headline: The Silicon Valley Billionaires Remaking America’s Schools.

These well-meaning organizations care about children. But their concern doesn’t begin with children, or children’s developmental needs to live meaningful and fulfilling lives.

I absolutely support these college and billionaire programs, but only after establishing a process that ensures the realization of children’s unique potential and character, essential to fully utilizing these advantages in their lives.

America’s founding principles of individuality and equality require such a process, and our forefathers expected character would be the focus of our democracy’s education.

A truly individual focus would produce far more active, responsible students and citizens. Consider this story:

One morning, I was late and frantically trying to find what to wear. My 3 year old son Malcolm, having crawled onto bed with my wife, watched the whole scene.

I got very frustrated not finding what I wanted. Finally, opening the drawer of assorted non-matching socks, I blew up, angrily tossing them on the floor: “I wish!” (throw) ”I had!” (throw) “Two socks!” (throw) “That matched!” (throw.)

Mal blurted out, “If you act that way about it, you’re not going to get any!” Blanche threw the sheet up over her head and I stood there like a chastened child.

So even a three year old is capable of understanding our principles trump our personalities; that my behavior was not acceptable for him—or me.

Thus we were to learn demanding our children’s best also meant demanding our own best. This bond resulted in children who took increasing responsibility for their own best growing up--and then in life.

Essentially, Hyde Schools have taught that lesson to families over the last 51 years—students, parents and teachers develop this natural partnership built on all seeking one’s best.

However, children’s best needs a more comprehensive program than our present academic system.

As the great psychologist Jean Piaget determined, children don’t begin to think logically and abstractly until age 11. So our present system really fits adults, not children.

Children rely more upon emotional than rational understandings; they read our hearts, not our minds (Why many are good at manipulating parents.) So how do we adjust our system to better serve our children?

An ancient parable reminds us about learning: I hear and I forget; I see and I remember; I do and I understand.

Students forget most of what our system teaches them, remember what they saw, but tend to come to self-understandings from activities.

So we need to turn our adult-centered system upside down to emphasize “doing,” a much better basis for children’s overall development and thought, as illustrated above by my three year old son.

Child psychologists and others working closely with children agree a doing “Know Thyself” emphasis helps children integrate their emotional, social, intellectual—even unconscious spiritual potentials—in establishing an identity. This confidence enables them to become curious scholars and solid individuals.

The McGuffey Reader essentially helped perform this focus for nearly a century, combining character and academic growth for students, thus effectively connecting families and schools.

An example of a student “doing”-centered program:

Over 25 years ago, Bob Hassinger, a brave Halifax, PA principal introduced the Hyde “Discovery Group” (DG) concept into his middle school. He eventually became Superintendent, “DGing” his entire system, while a Halifax teacher was hired to introduce DG into a neighboring system.

To emphasize individuality and “doing,” students are separated into mixed class DGs that stay together until graduation. Teacher-guided DGs meet each morning before classes, collectively participate in athletics (designed to accommodate diversity,) performing arts, school jobs (in which they take great pride,) community service, plus weekly “seminars” where they share their personal lives with each other.

The spirit of students and teachers in both systems is uplifting, and I marvel at the speed and energy of only three minutes between classes and activities!

Technology has demonstrated the untapped power and initiative of youth. It’s time to retool education to maximize their potentials.

A character-based education system shifts the primary focus from listening to doing, respects each child, and develops true scholars and individuals.