The Untouchable Beauty of the Human Spirit

The human spirit is as undeniably real as it is really undetectable.

No machine can trace its shape, no infusion of chemicals can color its outline, no scale can measure its weight, no scan can confirm its appearance, no test – except the greatest trial under the gravest circumstances – can summon its arrival or signal the need for its assistance.

But no other force, be it a godly source of energy or an inexplicably sudden burst of strength, can enable a mother to lift a car to save her child.

No other force can defy logic – no other force can elevate selfless deeds over acts of self-preservation – so others may live, while the martyr’s name will live forever.

No other force can resist the pressure of the mob and the movement of populist forces, so one man may stand apart – so one woman may stand alone – and stop the attempt to lynch the black or libel (and murder) the Jew, so the conscience of love may triumph against the consumption of hate, so the Christian may tame the lion and calm the bloodlust of the crowd.

Biologists may attribute some of these things to adrenaline, but they cannot answer all of these things with such a trite – and untrue – response.

The beauty of the spirit is its mystery: Its elusive nature and evasive qualities, which transcend the simplicity of a diagram or the elegant simplicity of an equation.

Does that mean we should stop our search for the spirit?

Perhaps, instead, the search is over – the search need not begin – because we know the spirit exists; because we know we can sense it; because we know we can feel it; because we know we can experience it.

To those who demand a physical explanation for a metaphysical encounter, to those who reject the absence of an answer as the only possible answer for this phenomenon, to those who believe they must know everything because everything is (or will one day be) knowable –– to these people I say: Have faith.

I refer to an ecumenical faith, where our humility allows us to accept what many refuse to acknowledge; that we can only learn so much; that we can only see so little of so much; that we can only be so smart to know how little we will ever know, because here – in a world of vast goodness and ghastly villainy – there is no why.